Crossword puzzle answers: April 13, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : April 13, 2018 | Updated : April 13, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 13, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Pipe plastic
 4 Take down a --
 7 Suffers from
 10 Thole filler
 11 Green egg layers
 13 Hunter's garb
 14 Period
 15 Give a darn
 16 Like the Kalahari
 17 Eardrum
 19 Links org.
 20 Santa -- winds
 21 Ice hut
 23 Mineral supplement
 26 Physicist Nikola --
 28 Hamlet's oath
 29 Kind of toothpaste
 30 English racetrack
 34 More ticked off
 36 Assist
 38 Mystery craft
 39 Satyr cousins
 41 Pierre's noggin
 42 Breathes hard
 44 Hosp. staffer
 46 Family man
 47 Cheers up
 52 Fuel cartel
 53 Coastal flier
 54 Crash
 55 Chromosome unit
 56 Took the bus
 57 PFC mail drop
 58 California fort
 59 ID of a sort
 60 The "it" game



DOWN 
 1 Blake or Burns
 2 Fluctuate
 3 Overstuff
 4 Dixie export
 5 Flow out
 6 Meditation guide
 7 Zeppo's brother
 8 Baja buddy
 9 Malt-shop order
 12 Truck stop sight
 13 Diva Maria --
 18 Prospect for gold
 22 Tall flower
 23 Preconditions
 24 2016 Olympics city
 25 Above, to Tennyson
 27 Verve
 29 Tennis great Steffi
 31 Prompt
 32 Again and again
 33 Kind of hold
 35 Blot out
 37 Boulevard dividers
 40 Flashlight carrier
 41 Cable channel
 42 Origami need
 43 Capsize
 45 Groom carefully
 46 Comic strip possum
 48 Psyche's suitor
 49 QED part
 50 Vine valley
 51 Dirty air

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
