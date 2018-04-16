Crossword puzzle answers: April 17, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 17, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Wordless acknowledgment 4 Pops 7 Actor Nicolas -- 11 Mine find 12 Tuneful Paul -- 14 -- -- no idea! 15 Of the Milky Way 17 Life of the party 18 Pizza servings 19 In a bad mood 21 Take a crack at 22 Belly dance instrument 23 Nursery items 26 Lighter fill 29 -- Reekie (Edinburgh) 30 Silver and Howard 31 United 33 Big T-shirts 34 Vegetarian no-no 35 Blend in 36 More spooky 38 Hippie wear 39 Layer 40 -- kwon do 41 100-meter race 44 Regal fur 48 Legal claim 49 Place to stretch (2 wds.) 51 Choir member 52 Ivy League school 53 Language suffix 54 Wax makers 55 Pitch 56 Cereal grass