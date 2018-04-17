Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 18, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : April 18, 2018 | Updated : April 18, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 18, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Wordless acknowledgment
 4 Pops
 7 Actor Nicolas --
 11 Mine find
 12 Tuneful Paul --
 14 -- -- no idea!
 15 Of the Milky Way
 17 Life of the party
 18 Pizza servings
 19 In a bad mood
 21 Take a crack at
 22 Belly dance instrument
 23 Nursery items
 26 Lighter fill
 29 -- Reekie (Edinburgh)
 30 Silver and Howard
 31 United
 33 Big T-shirts
 34 Vegetarian no-no
 35 Blend in
 36 More spooky
 38 Hippie wear
 39 Layer
 40 -- kwon do
 41 100-meter race
 44 Regal fur
 48 Legal claim
 49 Place to stretch (2 wds.)
 51 Choir member
 52 Ivy League school
 53 Language suffix
 54 Wax makers
 55 Pitch
 56 Cereal grass



DOWN 
  1 Eggy drinks
 2 Paperless exam
 3 Submarine seller
 4 Indiana hoopsters
 5 Rarin' to go
 6 Compete in a slalom
 7 Shrill insect
 8 Whaler of fiction
 9 Duds
 10 Vortex
 13 Rendering
 16 Did something
 20 Road hazards
 23 Payroll deduction
 24 Regulation
 25 Otherwise
 26 Wild tusker
 27 -- bene
 28 Oklahoma town
 30 NASA splashdown
 32 Hosp. areas
 34 Bearing
 35 Appears
 37 Jungle chargers
 38 Trade
 40 Physicist Nikola --
 41 Thick piece
 42 Carpet feature
 43 Nerve network
 45 Anatomical passage
 46 Too curious
 47 Dueler's weapon
 50 Nibble on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
