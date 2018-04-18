Crossword puzzle answers: April 19, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 19, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Morning sounder 6 Lightbulb unit 10 Really nice people 12 What Godzilla inspires 14 Purplish flowers 15 Latest 16 Fabled sailor 18 Witness 19 On the briny 21 Portent 23 Parent's order 24 -- es Salaam 26 Pats (on) 29 Mythical archer 31 Scarlet 33 Hayworth or Rudner 35 Thames school 36 Trend 37 Chowder morsel 38 Pretty soon 40 Grassland 42 Econ. indicator 43 Arroyo 45 Frosted 47 Signs off on 50 Big Bird's street 52 Sandpaper grade 54 -- one's time 58 Gullet 59 Traps 60 Stead 61 Persona non --
DOWN 1 Gleeful cry 2 -- Alamos 3 Aardvark morsel 4 Ms. Witherspoon 5 Vast number 6 Uprooted 7 Orbit segment 8 Three, in Bolivia 9 Tint or shade 11 9-digit ID 12 Bloke's streetcar 13 Country addr. 17 Type of aurora 19 Large artery 20 Faint with pleasure 22 DEA operative 23 Once named 25 Canine comment 27 Worthless talk 28 Easel, for instance 30 Powder, to skiers 32 Ike 34 Current meas. 39 Bahamas resort 41 Drawing a bead on 44 Bug repellent 46 Closet liner 47 Opal mo. 48 Ancient cosmetic 49 Delhi attire 51 Tummy muscles 53 Shad eggs 55 Novelist -- Levin 56 Soccer goal 57 Fed. property manager