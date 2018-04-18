Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 19, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : 1524086570
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 19, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Morning sounder
 6 Lightbulb unit
 10 Really nice people
 12 What Godzilla inspires
 14 Purplish flowers
 15 Latest
 16 Fabled sailor
 18 Witness
 19 On the briny
 21 Portent
 23 Parent's order
 24 -- es Salaam
 26 Pats (on)
 29 Mythical archer
 31 Scarlet
 33 Hayworth or Rudner
 35 Thames school
 36 Trend
 37 Chowder morsel
 38 Pretty soon
 40 Grassland
 42 Econ. indicator
 43 Arroyo
 45 Frosted
 47 Signs off on
 50 Big Bird's street
 52 Sandpaper grade
 54 -- one's time
 58 Gullet
 59 Traps
 60 Stead
 61 Persona non --



DOWN 
 1 Gleeful cry
 2 -- Alamos
 3 Aardvark morsel
 4 Ms. Witherspoon
 5 Vast number
 6 Uprooted
 7 Orbit segment
 8 Three, in Bolivia
 9 Tint or shade
 11 9-digit ID
 12 Bloke's streetcar
 13 Country addr.
 17 Type of aurora
 19 Large artery
 20 Faint with pleasure
 22 DEA operative
 23 Once named
 25 Canine comment
 27 Worthless talk
 28 Easel, for instance
 30 Powder, to skiers
 32 Ike
 34 Current meas.
 39 Bahamas resort
 41 Drawing a bead on
 44 Bug repellent
 46 Closet liner
 47 Opal mo.
 48 Ancient cosmetic
 49 Delhi attire
 51 Tummy muscles
 53 Shad eggs
 55 Novelist -- Levin
 56 Soccer goal
 57 Fed. property manager

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
