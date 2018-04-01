Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: April 2, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : April 02, 2018 | Updated : April 02, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: April 2, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: April 2, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 2, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Zen master’s poem 
6 Scenic sights 
11 Adds beauty to 
13 Sore 
14 Coffee go-with 
15 Watch sites 
16 -- Paulo, Brazil 
17 Formic acid producer 
18 Ruby 
21 “Lorna --” 
23 Qt. parts 
26 Yale alumnus 
27 -- Xiaoping 
28 Castle defense 
29 Baroque composer 
31 Protest 
32 Rust or water 
33 Wield a scalpel 
35 Notorious pirate 
36 Troop group 
37 Drops on the grass 
38 Prior to 
39 Lint locale 
40 RN stations 
41 Cry out loud 
42 Hack’s vehicle 
44 Chevy or antelope 
47 Cream puff 
51 Spruce up 
52 Rugged 
53 Gave a darn 
54 Know intuitively

DOWN 
 1 Ate for dinner 
2 Oklahoma town 
3 Charged particle 
4 Momager -- Jenner 
5 Bare a mare 
6 Jules of sci-fi 
7 Put one’s foot -- -- 
8 Magazine execs 
9 Clammy 
10 Almost-grads 
12 Frightened a fly 
13 Guitar sound 
18 Rescind 
19 Alchemist’s potion 
20 Multiply, to amoebas 
22 Pungent 
23 Hair ointment 
24 Not as loose 
25 Scatters 
28 Sea, to Cousteau 
30 Total 
31 Takes away 
34 Jigsaw components 
36 Kind of sprawl 
39 Allotted 
41 Cloy 
43 Between green and indigo 
44 Financial mag 
45 -- culpa 
46 Birdie plus one 
48 Comics prince 
49 Badges and such 
50 Deli bread choice

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending