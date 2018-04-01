Crossword puzzle answers: April 2, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 2, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Zen master’s poem 6 Scenic sights 11 Adds beauty to 13 Sore 14 Coffee go-with 15 Watch sites 16 -- Paulo, Brazil 17 Formic acid producer 18 Ruby 21 “Lorna --” 23 Qt. parts 26 Yale alumnus 27 -- Xiaoping 28 Castle defense 29 Baroque composer 31 Protest 32 Rust or water 33 Wield a scalpel 35 Notorious pirate 36 Troop group 37 Drops on the grass 38 Prior to 39 Lint locale 40 RN stations 41 Cry out loud 42 Hack’s vehicle 44 Chevy or antelope 47 Cream puff 51 Spruce up 52 Rugged 53 Gave a darn 54 Know intuitively
DOWN 1 Ate for dinner 2 Oklahoma town 3 Charged particle 4 Momager -- Jenner 5 Bare a mare 6 Jules of sci-fi 7 Put one’s foot -- -- 8 Magazine execs 9 Clammy 10 Almost-grads 12 Frightened a fly 13 Guitar sound 18 Rescind 19 Alchemist’s potion 20 Multiply, to amoebas 22 Pungent 23 Hair ointment 24 Not as loose 25 Scatters 28 Sea, to Cousteau 30 Total 31 Takes away 34 Jigsaw components 36 Kind of sprawl 39 Allotted 41 Cloy 43 Between green and indigo 44 Financial mag 45 -- culpa 46 Birdie plus one 48 Comics prince 49 Badges and such 50 Deli bread choice