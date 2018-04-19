Crossword puzzle answers: April 20, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 20, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Opposite of max 4 Snare 8 St. Louis time 11 Mongolian desert 12 Tortoise's rival 13 Make tracks 14 Triangle tip 15 Some locks 17 Dictionary 19 Meditation guides 20 Crux 21 Path to satori 22 Elbow 25 Heavy stick 28 Ames inst. 29 Kids' writer Roald -- 31 Wound cover 33 Lap dog 35 Pull along 37 Guanabara Bay port 38 Author's need 40 Seize power 42 Wrigley product 43 Paris season 44 Tries not to sink 47 Picked up 51 Spellbinding 53 Infamous fiddler 54 Lyric poem 55 Morales of "La Bamba" 56 Arrived 57 Lived 58 Feeling blue 59 DDT banner