Crossword puzzle answers: April 20, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : April 20, 2018 | Updated : April 20, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 20, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Opposite of max
 4 Snare
 8 St. Louis time
 11 Mongolian desert
 12 Tortoise's rival 
 13 Make tracks 
 14 Triangle tip
 15 Some locks
 17 Dictionary
 19 Meditation guides
 20 Crux
 21 Path to satori
 22 Elbow
 25 Heavy stick 
 28 Ames inst.
 29 Kids' writer Roald --
 31 Wound cover
 33 Lap dog 
 35 Pull along
 37 Guanabara Bay port
 38 Author's need
 40 Seize power
 42 Wrigley product
 43 Paris season
 44 Tries not to sink
 47 Picked up
 51 Spellbinding
 53 Infamous fiddler
 54 Lyric poem
 55 Morales of "La Bamba"
 56 Arrived
 57 Lived
 58 Feeling blue
 59 DDT banner 



DOWN 
 1 Brood
 2 Mountain goat
 3 Putting the kibosh on
 4 Vibrate
 5 Cloudburst
 6 Comic strip prince
 7 Identified
 8 "Moonstruck" Oscar winner
 9 In --(as found)
 10 Hardy heroine
 11 Lassie
 16 Gill alternatives
 18 Signaled
 21 Miniseries "Shaka --"
 22 Pinch
 23 Web habitue 
 24 Rank above marquis
 25 Singe
 26 Pantyhose color
 27 Cougar's pad
 30 Attention-getter
 32 Early jazz
 34 Birdie beater
 36 Stringed instrument 
 39 Looked for fingerprints
 41 Ghostly meet
 43 Illinois town
 44 Eye ridge
 45 Verdi opus
 46 "Blue Tail Fly" singer
 47 Nibble at
 48 First-quarter tide
 49 "Cope Book" aunt
 50 Fawn's mom
 52 Equal, in combos

 

 
