Crossword puzzle answers: April 24, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 24, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Kirk, to Bones 4 Slowdown 8 Shacks 12 Fort near Monterey 13 Buffalo's lake 14 Press 15 Blossomed, as corn 17 Type of second 18 Knave 19 Improvise (hyph.) 20 Weathervane dir. 22 Common ailment 23 Without, to Pierre 26 Rainbow goddess 28 Utility bill abbr. 31 "Breaking --" 32 Watch pocket 33 Mauna -- 34 Cask 35 Groovy 36 Complaint 37 Journal VIPs 38 Dog-owner's shout 39 Break 40 Milk qty. 41 Vive le --! 43 Used solder 46 Pine Tree state 50 Curved molding 51 Risked 54 Seine aits 55 Delhi nursemaid 56 Years on end 57 Rochester's Jane 58 Meditative exercise 59 Miscellany
DOWN 1 Scribbles down 2 Persia, today 3 Dept. store inventory 4 Scallions' kin 5 Web addr. 6 Deceive 7 Pioneered 8 Devotee of Krishna 9 Europe-Asia range 10 Ms. Tennille 11 Elitist 16 Brash 19 Hirt and Pacino 21 Paris' -- Tower 22 Minor liar 23 Rice wine 24 Amazed 25 Harps on 27 Shuttle launch sound 28 "Fish Magic" artist 29 Misfortunes 30 Hatchet handle 36 Prickly plant 38 Possessed 40 Formation fliers 42 Insurance center 43 Pate de -- gras 44 Unsightly 45 Prophet 47 Concept 48 Garish sign 49 Ms. Ferber 51 Cow chow 52 --, amas, amat 53 Zig opposite