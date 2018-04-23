Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 24, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : April 24, 2018 | Updated : April 24, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 24, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Kirk, to Bones
 4 Slowdown
 8 Shacks
 12 Fort near Monterey
 13 Buffalo's lake
 14 Press
 15 Blossomed, as corn
 17 Type of second
 18 Knave
 19 Improvise (hyph.)
 20 Weathervane dir.
 22 Common ailment
 23 Without, to Pierre
 26 Rainbow goddess
 28 Utility bill abbr.
 31 "Breaking --"
 32 Watch pocket
 33 Mauna --
 34 Cask
 35 Groovy
 36 Complaint
 37 Journal VIPs
 38 Dog-owner's shout
 39 Break
 40 Milk qty.
 41 Vive le --!
 43 Used solder
 46 Pine Tree state
 50 Curved molding
 51 Risked
 54 Seine aits
 55 Delhi nursemaid
 56 Years on end
 57 Rochester's Jane
 58 Meditative exercise
 59 Miscellany

DOWN 
  1 Scribbles down
 2 Persia, today
 3 Dept. store inventory
 4 Scallions' kin
 5 Web addr.
 6 Deceive
 7 Pioneered
 8 Devotee of Krishna
 9 Europe-Asia range
 10 Ms. Tennille
 11 Elitist
 16 Brash
 19 Hirt and Pacino
 21 Paris' -- Tower
 22 Minor liar
 23 Rice wine
 24 Amazed
 25 Harps on
 27 Shuttle launch sound
 28 "Fish Magic" artist
 29 Misfortunes
 30 Hatchet handle
 36 Prickly plant
 38 Possessed
 40 Formation fliers
 42 Insurance center
 43 Pate de -- gras
 44 Unsightly
 45 Prophet
 47 Concept
 48 Garish sign
 49 Ms. Ferber
 51 Cow chow
 52 --, amas, amat
 53 Zig opposite

 

 

 

 
 
