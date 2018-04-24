Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 25, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : April 25, 2018 | Updated : April 25, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 25, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Bisque, e.g.
 5 Chatter
 8 Walks barefoot
 12 Hotel chain
 13 Geisha's accessory
 14 Mr. Kazan
 15 Take on cargo
 16 Insisted
 18 Broke in
 20 Tinned meat
 21 Yahoo! rival
 22 Estuary
 23 -- laugh or dance
 26 Vassal's oath
 29 Fired
 30 Kind of muffin
 31 Listener's need
 33 Urge
 34 Highway
 35 Uncommon
 36 Silk source
 38 Fuses
 39 Big laugh
 40 -- out (relax)
 41 Brownish-purple
 43 Partial refund
 46 Archer's feat (hyph.)
 48 Feast with poi
 50 Sea eagle
 51 Knock
 52 Technical sch.
 53 Distinct periods
 54 Med. personnel
 55 Between ports


DOWN 
 1 Earth's star
 2 General -- Bradley
 3 Deal with a knot
 4 Dappled, as a horse
 5 Call from the Alps
 6 Not yet risen
 7 Basinger or Novak
 8 Friendly correspondent (2 wds.)
 9 "Betsy's Wedding" star
 10 Caesar's day
 11 Unhappy
 17 Like pagodas
 19 Tarzan's kid
 22 Peruse
 23 Howl
 24 Co. honcho
 25 Comedian Jay
 26 Funny -- Lebowitz
 27 Greenish-blue
 28 House's lot
 30 Volume
 32 Lawyer's thing
 34 Don Juans
 35 Crown and scepter
 37 Goes by bike
 38 Fly catcher
 40 Pence and LBJ
 41 Happy rumble
 42 Arm bone
 43 Pitcher Nolan --
 44 Big casks
 45 Soften
 46 Drone
 47 Go wrong
 49 Actress -- Hagen

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
