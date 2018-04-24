Crossword puzzle answers: April 25, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 25, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Bisque, e.g. 5 Chatter 8 Walks barefoot 12 Hotel chain 13 Geisha's accessory 14 Mr. Kazan 15 Take on cargo 16 Insisted 18 Broke in 20 Tinned meat 21 Yahoo! rival 22 Estuary 23 -- laugh or dance 26 Vassal's oath 29 Fired 30 Kind of muffin 31 Listener's need 33 Urge 34 Highway 35 Uncommon 36 Silk source 38 Fuses 39 Big laugh 40 -- out (relax) 41 Brownish-purple 43 Partial refund 46 Archer's feat (hyph.) 48 Feast with poi 50 Sea eagle 51 Knock 52 Technical sch. 53 Distinct periods 54 Med. personnel 55 Between ports
DOWN 1 Earth's star 2 General -- Bradley 3 Deal with a knot 4 Dappled, as a horse 5 Call from the Alps 6 Not yet risen 7 Basinger or Novak 8 Friendly correspondent (2 wds.) 9 "Betsy's Wedding" star 10 Caesar's day 11 Unhappy 17 Like pagodas 19 Tarzan's kid 22 Peruse 23 Howl 24 Co. honcho 25 Comedian Jay 26 Funny -- Lebowitz 27 Greenish-blue 28 House's lot 30 Volume 32 Lawyer's thing 34 Don Juans 35 Crown and scepter 37 Goes by bike 38 Fly catcher 40 Pence and LBJ 41 Happy rumble 42 Arm bone 43 Pitcher Nolan -- 44 Big casks 45 Soften 46 Drone 47 Go wrong 49 Actress -- Hagen