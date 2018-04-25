Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 26, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : April 26, 2018 | Updated : April 26, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 26, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Funny-peculiar
 4 Stadium shape
 8 "Motorcycle --"
 12 Jazz's -- Winding
 13 First name in horror
 14 Absolutely thrilled
 15 Ignored a trash can
 17 -- monster
 18 Mineral analyses
 19 Investment return
 21 Aloha, in Rome
 23 Rightmost column
 24 Yellowstone range
 27 Sure thing
 29 Charlotte of "Bananas"
 30 Back talk
 32 Fermi split it
 36 Festive log
 38 Actress -- Moreno
 40 Paddle
 41 Now, to Caesar
 43 Paycheck periods
 45 Waistcoat
 47 Mild oath
 49 Hidden
 51 Bloke's "You bet!" (hyph.)
 55 Is, in Avila
 56 Imposing estates
 58 Stratum
 59 Spice or ancient weapon
 60 AAA suggestion
 61 Raison d'--
 62 Answered a judge
 63 Groaner, maybe


DOWN 
 1 Tulsa's st.
 2 Rostrum
 3 Morse clicks
 4 Paying heed
 5 Vice --
 6 Stout
 7 Countess's title
 8 Vivid color
 9 Nimble
 10 Shapes clay
 11 Turkish honorific
 16 Cantina fare
 20 Gold Medal org.
 22 Something to run for
 24 Make an effort
 25 Water, in France
 26 Util. bill
 28 Near the stern
 31 Large vase
 33 Sock filler
 34 Acorn producer
 35 "-- Doubtfire"
 37 Trap
 39 Was in store for
 42 All-purpose truck
 44 Brink
 45 Frequent
 46 Use the door
 48 Coup de --
 50 Mounties: Abbr.
 52 Kithara kin
 53 Skirt for Fonteyn
 54 Plow pair
 55 Bastille Day season
 57 "2001" computer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
