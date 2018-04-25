Crossword puzzle answers: April 26, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 26, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Funny-peculiar 4 Stadium shape 8 "Motorcycle --" 12 Jazz's -- Winding 13 First name in horror 14 Absolutely thrilled 15 Ignored a trash can 17 -- monster 18 Mineral analyses 19 Investment return 21 Aloha, in Rome 23 Rightmost column 24 Yellowstone range 27 Sure thing 29 Charlotte of "Bananas" 30 Back talk 32 Fermi split it 36 Festive log 38 Actress -- Moreno 40 Paddle 41 Now, to Caesar 43 Paycheck periods 45 Waistcoat 47 Mild oath 49 Hidden 51 Bloke's "You bet!" (hyph.) 55 Is, in Avila 56 Imposing estates 58 Stratum 59 Spice or ancient weapon 60 AAA suggestion 61 Raison d'-- 62 Answered a judge 63 Groaner, maybe
DOWN 1 Tulsa's st. 2 Rostrum 3 Morse clicks 4 Paying heed 5 Vice -- 6 Stout 7 Countess's title 8 Vivid color 9 Nimble 10 Shapes clay 11 Turkish honorific 16 Cantina fare 20 Gold Medal org. 22 Something to run for 24 Make an effort 25 Water, in France 26 Util. bill 28 Near the stern 31 Large vase 33 Sock filler 34 Acorn producer 35 "-- Doubtfire" 37 Trap 39 Was in store for 42 All-purpose truck 44 Brink 45 Frequent 46 Use the door 48 Coup de -- 50 Mounties: Abbr. 52 Kithara kin 53 Skirt for Fonteyn 54 Plow pair 55 Bastille Day season 57 "2001" computer