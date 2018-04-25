Crossword puzzle answers: April 26, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Funny-peculiar 4 Stadium shape 8 "Motorcycle --" 12 Jazz's -- Winding 13 First name in horror 14 Absolutely thrilled 15 Ignored a trash can 17 -- monster 18 Mineral analyses 19 Investment return 21 Aloha, in Rome 23 Rightmost column 24 Yellowstone range 27 Sure thing 29 Charlotte of "Bananas" 30 Back talk 32 Fermi split it 36 Festive log 38 Actress -- Moreno 40 Paddle 41 Now, to Caesar 43 Paycheck periods 45 Waistcoat 47 Mild oath 49 Hidden 51 Bloke's "You bet!" (hyph.) 55 Is, in Avila 56 Imposing estates 58 Stratum 59 Spice or ancient weapon 60 AAA suggestion 61 Raison d'-- 62 Answered a judge 63 Groaner, maybe