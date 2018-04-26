Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 27, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : April 27, 2018 | Updated : April 27, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 27, 2018.

ACROSS
1 A single numeral
 6 Thwarts a villain
 11 Mild acid
 13 It's north of Java
 14 Moon, in poetry
 15 Tequila cacti
 16 Sweater sz.
 17 Brooks or Blanc
 18 Sandy's reply
 21 Brindled cat
 23 Aries
 26 Big green parrot
 27 Length x width
 28 McEntire of "Fancy"
 29 Temple supply
 31 Black-tie affairs
 32 Ghostly noises
 33 Orbiting bodies
 35 Bridge calls
 36 Average grades
 37 Born as
 38 Source of iron
 39 Have -- (argue)
 40 NFL scores
 41 With-it
 42 Right, to Dobbin
 44 Trends
 47 Will subject
 51 Clink
 52 Like a muddy road
 53 Fishtailed
 54 Peppermint --


DOWN 
 1 Skip stones
 2 Fritz, to himself
 3 Earth, in combos
 4 Part of a list
 5 Lamas from Lhasa, e.g.
 6 Stick-in-the-mud
 7 Uttered
 8 Mdse. bill
 9 Kung fu expert Bruce --
 10 Mayday relative
 12 Fragrant trees
 13 Ritchie Valens' "La --"
 18 Arms position
 19 Monet contemporary
 20 Veneer
 22 Belt clip-on
 23 Soften
 24 Died down
 25 Hoi polloi, with "the"
 28 Bled in the wash
 30 Coast Guard off.
 31 Makes a pit stop (2 wds.)
 34 Where to find red ink
 36 Grove
 39 Brandish
 41 Enormous
 43 Sundance Kid's girl
 44 MTV hosts
 45 Cod product
 46 Dik-dik cousin
 48 Ma Bell
 49 Lunar new year
 50 Ben & Jerry rival

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
