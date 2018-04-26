Crossword puzzle answers: April 27, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 27, 2018.
ACROSS 1 A single numeral 6 Thwarts a villain 11 Mild acid 13 It's north of Java 14 Moon, in poetry 15 Tequila cacti 16 Sweater sz. 17 Brooks or Blanc 18 Sandy's reply 21 Brindled cat 23 Aries 26 Big green parrot 27 Length x width 28 McEntire of "Fancy" 29 Temple supply 31 Black-tie affairs 32 Ghostly noises 33 Orbiting bodies 35 Bridge calls 36 Average grades 37 Born as 38 Source of iron 39 Have -- (argue) 40 NFL scores 41 With-it 42 Right, to Dobbin 44 Trends 47 Will subject 51 Clink 52 Like a muddy road 53 Fishtailed 54 Peppermint --
DOWN 1 Skip stones 2 Fritz, to himself 3 Earth, in combos 4 Part of a list 5 Lamas from Lhasa, e.g. 6 Stick-in-the-mud 7 Uttered 8 Mdse. bill 9 Kung fu expert Bruce -- 10 Mayday relative 12 Fragrant trees 13 Ritchie Valens' "La --" 18 Arms position 19 Monet contemporary 20 Veneer 22 Belt clip-on 23 Soften 24 Died down 25 Hoi polloi, with "the" 28 Bled in the wash 30 Coast Guard off. 31 Makes a pit stop (2 wds.) 34 Where to find red ink 36 Grove 39 Brandish 41 Enormous 43 Sundance Kid's girl 44 MTV hosts 45 Cod product 46 Dik-dik cousin 48 Ma Bell 49 Lunar new year 50 Ben & Jerry rival