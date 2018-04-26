Crossword puzzle answers: April 27, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 27, 2018.

ACROSS 1 A single numeral 6 Thwarts a villain 11 Mild acid 13 It's north of Java 14 Moon, in poetry 15 Tequila cacti 16 Sweater sz. 17 Brooks or Blanc 18 Sandy's reply 21 Brindled cat 23 Aries 26 Big green parrot 27 Length x width 28 McEntire of "Fancy" 29 Temple supply 31 Black-tie affairs 32 Ghostly noises 33 Orbiting bodies 35 Bridge calls 36 Average grades 37 Born as 38 Source of iron 39 Have -- (argue) 40 NFL scores 41 With-it 42 Right, to Dobbin 44 Trends 47 Will subject 51 Clink 52 Like a muddy road 53 Fishtailed 54 Peppermint --