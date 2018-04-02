Crossword puzzle answers: April 3, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 3, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Price paid 5 Raised the stakes 10 Super Bowl LII winners 12 By mouth 13 Texas border town 14 Money earned 15 Patella site 16 Bon Jovi of rock 18 -- and don'ts 19 Doorbell ancestor 23 Watchdog org. 26 Loophole 27 Big horn 30 A Wright brother 32 Brisk 34 Motif 35 Natural 36 Actress -- Freeman 37 Frat letter 38 Python 39 Kind of limo 42 Tummy muscles, in the gym 45 Mature 46 Natural resources 50 Voting minimum 53 Mutiny 55 Ballpark figures? 56 Compass part 57 Lagoon boundary 58 Fiesta cheers