Crossword puzzle answers: April 3, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : April 03, 2018 | Updated : April 03, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 3, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Price paid
 5 Raised the stakes
 10 Super Bowl LII winners
 12 By mouth
 13 Texas border town
 14 Money earned
 15 Patella site
 16 Bon Jovi of rock
 18 -- and don'ts
 19 Doorbell ancestor
 23 Watchdog org.
 26 Loophole
 27 Big horn
 30 A Wright brother
 32 Brisk
 34 Motif
 35 Natural
 36 Actress -- Freeman
 37 Frat letter
 38 Python
 39 Kind of limo
 42 Tummy muscles, in the gym
 45 Mature
 46 Natural resources
 50 Voting minimum
 53 Mutiny
 55 Ballpark figures?
 56 Compass part
 57 Lagoon boundary
 58 Fiesta cheers


DOWN 
 1 "Brian's Song" star
 2 Man-eating giant
 3 Like healthy fur
 4 Mr. Danson
 5 Ode inspirer
 6 Felt boot
 7 Tramp (along)
 8 Dagwood's neighbor
 9 Pigments
 10 Antlered animal
 11 Brief stay
 12 Ape a pig
 17 Mo. for Libras
 20 Nutty confection
 21 Cultural
 22 Total
 23 DVD remote button
 24 Carpe --!
 25 To boot
 28 Be indiscreet
 29 Palo --, Calif.
 31 Dumpsters
 32 Rainwater catcher
 33 Bleachers shout
 37 Hat-room fixture
 40 Plays bumper cars
 41 Shack
 42 Seascape hue
 43 Roman sculpture
 44 Carnaby Street locale
 47 Took the trolley
 48 Building extensions
 49 Sault -- Marie
 51 Family mem.
 52 Search engine find
 54 Fair-hiring letters

 

 
