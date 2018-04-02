Crossword puzzle answers: April 3, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 3, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Price paid 5 Raised the stakes 10 Super Bowl LII winners 12 By mouth 13 Texas border town 14 Money earned 15 Patella site 16 Bon Jovi of rock 18 -- and don'ts 19 Doorbell ancestor 23 Watchdog org. 26 Loophole 27 Big horn 30 A Wright brother 32 Brisk 34 Motif 35 Natural 36 Actress -- Freeman 37 Frat letter 38 Python 39 Kind of limo 42 Tummy muscles, in the gym 45 Mature 46 Natural resources 50 Voting minimum 53 Mutiny 55 Ballpark figures? 56 Compass part 57 Lagoon boundary 58 Fiesta cheers
DOWN 1 "Brian's Song" star 2 Man-eating giant 3 Like healthy fur 4 Mr. Danson 5 Ode inspirer 6 Felt boot 7 Tramp (along) 8 Dagwood's neighbor 9 Pigments 10 Antlered animal 11 Brief stay 12 Ape a pig 17 Mo. for Libras 20 Nutty confection 21 Cultural 22 Total 23 DVD remote button 24 Carpe --! 25 To boot 28 Be indiscreet 29 Palo --, Calif. 31 Dumpsters 32 Rainwater catcher 33 Bleachers shout 37 Hat-room fixture 40 Plays bumper cars 41 Shack 42 Seascape hue 43 Roman sculpture 44 Carnaby Street locale 47 Took the trolley 48 Building extensions 49 Sault -- Marie 51 Family mem. 52 Search engine find 54 Fair-hiring letters