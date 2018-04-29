Crossword puzzle answers: April 30, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 30, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Scout out 5 "Ulalume" poet 8 Rascal 11 Barely manages 12 Garage contents 14 Joey or Kiki 15 Clunker savers 17 Prior to 18 Warehouse pallets 19 Take the plane 21 Starfish arms 23 Promising 24 Gas gauge reading 27 Somewhat (2 wds.) 29 Mr. Brynner of "Westworld" 30 Drink serving 34 Cairo native 37 Ghost -- -- chance 38 Advance 39 "Bad, Bad -- Brown" 41 Toodle-oos 43 Pronounces 45 Jogger's wear 47 Killer whales 50 Engine part 51 Begged 54 "Ready Player --" 55 Eat "lite" foods 56 Cornbread 57 Bask in the sun 58 Green vegetable 59 Purposes
DOWN 1 Finish a dress 2 Luau instruments 3 Giraffe's long feature 4 Casual top (hyph.) 5 Violet variety 6 Gallic approval 7 Draw with acid 8 Hunches 9 Portia's quality 10 Glance furtively 13 Underworld god 16 Call it -- -- 20 Makes a note 22 Entree go-withs 24 Needle hole 25 Stein 26 Tissue layer 28 Not allow 30 Hoisting apparatus 31 Gift tag word 32 ET vehicle 33 Set down 35 Cop a -- 36 Tried out 39 Early harp 40 Getaway 41 Safari boss 42 Nation on the Red Sea 44 Major artery 45 Bagpipes pro 46 Crop 48 Hit like -- -- of bricks 49 Email option 52 Golf peg 53 -- Moines