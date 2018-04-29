Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 30, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : April 30, 2018 | Updated : April 30, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 30, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Scout out
 5 "Ulalume" poet
 8 Rascal
 11 Barely manages
 12 Garage contents
 14 Joey or Kiki
 15 Clunker savers
 17 Prior to
 18 Warehouse pallets
 19 Take the plane
 21 Starfish arms
 23 Promising
 24 Gas gauge reading
 27 Somewhat (2 wds.)
 29 Mr. Brynner of "Westworld"
 30 Drink serving
 34 Cairo native
 37 Ghost -- -- chance
 38 Advance
 39 "Bad, Bad -- Brown"
 41 Toodle-oos
 43 Pronounces
 45 Jogger's wear
 47 Killer whales
 50 Engine part
 51 Begged
 54 "Ready Player --"
 55 Eat "lite" foods
 56 Cornbread
 57 Bask in the sun
 58 Green vegetable
 59 Purposes

DOWN 
  1 Finish a dress
 2 Luau instruments
 3 Giraffe's long feature
 4 Casual top (hyph.)
 5 Violet variety
 6 Gallic approval
 7 Draw with acid
 8 Hunches
 9 Portia's quality
 10 Glance furtively
 13 Underworld god
 16 Call it -- --
 20 Makes a note
 22 Entree go-withs
 24 Needle hole
 25 Stein
 26 Tissue layer
 28 Not allow
 30 Hoisting apparatus
 31 Gift tag word
 32 ET vehicle
 33 Set down
 35 Cop a --
 36 Tried out
 39 Early harp
 40 Getaway
 41 Safari boss
 42 Nation on the Red Sea
 44 Major artery
 45 Bagpipes pro
 46 Crop
 48 Hit like -- -- of bricks
 49 Email option
 52 Golf peg
 53 -- Moines

 
