Crossword puzzle answers: April 5, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 5, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Belly dance clackers 6 Fracture 11 Succeed (2 wds.) 12 Festooned cocktail (2 wds.) 13 Unabridged 14 Flip 15 Rock shop curiosity 16 Cheerio! (hyph.) 17 Look like 19 Grassy area 23 Kept under wraps 26 Reimbursed 28 John Wayne's "-- Lobo" 29 Soft, warm wool 31 Unwraps 33 Cover story 34 Pang 35 Land in "la mer" 36 Beer or ale 39 Krypton or radon 40 Greek harp 42 Klutz's cry (hyph.) 44 Pats lightly 46 Split to join 51 Replenish 54 Soft purples 55 Sibyl 56 Aquatic mammals 57 Eccentric 58 Limerick starter
DOWN 1 Oater author -- Grey 2 Gung-ho about 3 Burglar's "key" 4 Tackle box items 5 Sault -- Marie 6 Bevel 7 Challenger 8 Stopped for lunch 9 Ford or Lincoln 10 Vixen's babe 11 Violin's tone adjuster 12 Dolphin home 16 Crumpet companion 18 MPG monitor 20 Bullring 21 Pilot's insignia 22 Muzzle 23 Rolling 24 Slicker 25 Smite a knight 27 Investor's concern 29 Rockies resort 30 Tip of a pen 32 Bacon on the hoof 34 Tango need 37 Moscow money 38 Codgers' queries 41 King's command 43 Moor 45 Pact member 47 Troubadour prop 48 Above 49 Paris papa 50 Double curve 51 Stick up 52 Memorable decade 53 Like some cats 54 Pierre's word