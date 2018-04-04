Crossword puzzle answers: April 5, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 5, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Belly dance clackers 6 Fracture 11 Succeed (2 wds.) 12 Festooned cocktail (2 wds.) 13 Unabridged 14 Flip 15 Rock shop curiosity 16 Cheerio! (hyph.) 17 Look like 19 Grassy area 23 Kept under wraps 26 Reimbursed 28 John Wayne's "-- Lobo" 29 Soft, warm wool 31 Unwraps 33 Cover story 34 Pang 35 Land in "la mer" 36 Beer or ale 39 Krypton or radon 40 Greek harp 42 Klutz's cry (hyph.) 44 Pats lightly 46 Split to join 51 Replenish 54 Soft purples 55 Sibyl 56 Aquatic mammals 57 Eccentric 58 Limerick starter