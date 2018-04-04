Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: April 5, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : April 05, 2018 | Updated : April 05, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: April 5, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: April 5, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 5, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Belly dance clackers
 6 Fracture
 11 Succeed (2 wds.)
 12 Festooned cocktail (2 wds.)
 13 Unabridged
 14 Flip
 15 Rock shop curiosity
 16 Cheerio! (hyph.)
 17 Look like
 19 Grassy area
 23 Kept under wraps
 26 Reimbursed
 28 John Wayne's "-- Lobo"
 29 Soft, warm wool
 31 Unwraps
 33 Cover story
 34 Pang
 35 Land in "la mer"
 36 Beer or ale
 39 Krypton or radon
 40 Greek harp
 42 Klutz's cry (hyph.)
 44 Pats lightly
 46 Split to join
 51 Replenish
 54 Soft purples
 55 Sibyl
 56 Aquatic mammals
 57 Eccentric
 58 Limerick starter


DOWN 
1 Oater author -- Grey
 2 Gung-ho about
 3 Burglar's "key"
 4 Tackle box items
 5 Sault -- Marie
 6 Bevel
 7 Challenger
 8 Stopped for lunch
 9 Ford or Lincoln
 10 Vixen's babe
 11 Violin's tone adjuster
 12 Dolphin home
 16 Crumpet companion
 18 MPG monitor
 20 Bullring
 21 Pilot's insignia
 22 Muzzle
 23 Rolling
 24 Slicker
 25 Smite a knight
 27 Investor's concern
 29 Rockies resort
 30 Tip of a pen
 32 Bacon on the hoof
 34 Tango need
 37 Moscow money
 38 Codgers' queries
 41 King's command
 43 Moor
 45 Pact member
 47 Troubadour prop
 48 Above
 49 Paris papa
 50 Double curve
 51 Stick up
 52 Memorable decade
 53 Like some cats
 54 Pierre's word

 

 

 

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending