Crossword puzzle answers: April 6, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : April 06, 2018 | Updated : April 06, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 6, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Takes a curtain call
 5 Ms. Lovelace
 8 Galley mover
 11 Make glad
 13 Sultry -- West
 14 "Westworld" network
 15 Impede
 16 Strait opposite
 18 Model's position
 20 Disgusting
 21 Bandleader Count --
 23 Mail pouch
 24 Ballerina's hairdo
 25 Tagged along
 27 Appends
 31 URL suffix
 32 Big -- -- elephant
 33 Run amok
 34 Journey on foot
 36 "-- -- Around"
 38 Oomph
 39 Grail descriptor
 40 Ta-ta in Turin
 41 Picnic pest
 42 Sitcom planet
 44 Binding
 46 Salad days
 49 Climb a rope
 50 Ravines
 52 Cathedral parts
 56 Enclosure
 57 Mohawk-sporting actor (2 wds.)
 58 Grind, as teeth
 59 Mayday message
 60 Daughter of Hyperion
 61 Write on metal



DOWN 
 1 Daffodil digs
 2 Fiesta cheer
 3 Angkor --
 4 Treads
 5 Marie's pal
 6 German article
 7 Humana rival
 8 Units of resistance
 9 Just touch
 10 Optimistic
 12 Beethoven's Third
 17 Comic strip Viking
 19 What landlubbers get
 21 Long-eared animal
 22 Tree topper
 23 Under
 24 This and that
 26 Astrologers of yore
 28 Couch
 29 Performing
 30 Mo. bill
 35 Temple city of Japan
 37 Fiddling with
 43 June, moon, spoon
 45 Senseless
 46 Mouths, slangily
 47 Black-and-white snack
 48 Coffee servers
 49 Former JFK arrivals
 51 Gold, in Peru
 53 Fermenting tank
 54 PC bailout key
 55 Quiet!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
