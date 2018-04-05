Crossword puzzle answers: April 6, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 6, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Takes a curtain call 5 Ms. Lovelace 8 Galley mover 11 Make glad 13 Sultry -- West 14 "Westworld" network 15 Impede 16 Strait opposite 18 Model's position 20 Disgusting 21 Bandleader Count -- 23 Mail pouch 24 Ballerina's hairdo 25 Tagged along 27 Appends 31 URL suffix 32 Big -- -- elephant 33 Run amok 34 Journey on foot 36 "-- -- Around" 38 Oomph 39 Grail descriptor 40 Ta-ta in Turin 41 Picnic pest 42 Sitcom planet 44 Binding 46 Salad days 49 Climb a rope 50 Ravines 52 Cathedral parts 56 Enclosure 57 Mohawk-sporting actor (2 wds.) 58 Grind, as teeth 59 Mayday message 60 Daughter of Hyperion 61 Write on metal
DOWN 1 Daffodil digs 2 Fiesta cheer 3 Angkor -- 4 Treads 5 Marie's pal 6 German article 7 Humana rival 8 Units of resistance 9 Just touch 10 Optimistic 12 Beethoven's Third 17 Comic strip Viking 19 What landlubbers get 21 Long-eared animal 22 Tree topper 23 Under 24 This and that 26 Astrologers of yore 28 Couch 29 Performing 30 Mo. bill 35 Temple city of Japan 37 Fiddling with 43 June, moon, spoon 45 Senseless 46 Mouths, slangily 47 Black-and-white snack 48 Coffee servers 49 Former JFK arrivals 51 Gold, in Peru 53 Fermenting tank 54 PC bailout key 55 Quiet!