Crossword puzzle answers: April 6, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 6, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Takes a curtain call 5 Ms. Lovelace 8 Galley mover 11 Make glad 13 Sultry -- West 14 "Westworld" network 15 Impede 16 Strait opposite 18 Model's position 20 Disgusting 21 Bandleader Count -- 23 Mail pouch 24 Ballerina's hairdo 25 Tagged along 27 Appends 31 URL suffix 32 Big -- -- elephant 33 Run amok 34 Journey on foot 36 "-- -- Around" 38 Oomph 39 Grail descriptor 40 Ta-ta in Turin 41 Picnic pest 42 Sitcom planet 44 Binding 46 Salad days 49 Climb a rope 50 Ravines 52 Cathedral parts 56 Enclosure 57 Mohawk-sporting actor (2 wds.) 58 Grind, as teeth 59 Mayday message 60 Daughter of Hyperion 61 Write on metal