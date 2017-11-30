Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: December 1, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 1, 2017.

ACROSS

 1 Choir member
 5 Twist-off --
 8 TKO officials
 12 Line on a map
 13 Pasture moms
 15 Donkey
 16 Sapporo sport
 17 Orderly
 18 -- on (incited)
 19 Diva's performances
 21 Ringling Museum of Art site
 23 Beatty of "Network"
 24 -- de guerre
 26 Tampa Bay pro
 27 Courtyards
 29 Spool
 34 Hotel staff member
 38 Wynonna Judd's mom
 39 Plunder
 40 Mergers and buyouts
 42 Picket-line crosser
 43 Cortes foe
 45 Novosibirsk natives
 47 Had to have
 49 Lacking energy value (hyph.)
 50 Eldest March girl
 52 Freshly painted
 53 Flower adornment
 56 Galloped along
 61 Totally lacking
 63 Workers' group
 64 "Kon- --"
 66 Boundary line
 67 Remove the bones
 68 Noticed
 69 Ottoman title
 70 Bolted
 71 Follow closely
 72 Hires out
 

DOWN 
  1 Illegal burning
 2 Jeweler's lens
 3 Domesticated
 4 Bouquet
 5 Bowdlerized
 6 Fill with wonder
 7 Pod fillers
 8 Carpets
 9 Therefore
 10 Worry too much
 11 Pepsi offering
 14 Wild guess
 15 Lighthouse light
 20 Debate side
 22 Chafe
 25 Sticks in the mud
 27 Went on stage
 28 Once more
 30 Spaghetti sauce herb
 31 -- Raton, Fla.
 32 Somali-born supermodel
 33 Robins' bills
 34 "Braveheart" group
 35 Flow slowly
 36 Jot down
 37 Macaroni shape
 41 Withdrawing
 44 Dental fixative
 46 Evaluate
 48 "The," to Wolfgang
 51 Pulls down
 53 Inn
 54 Black billiard ball
 55 Theories
 56 Sleeve end
 57 Indigo dye
 58 Cleopatra's river
 59 Steel- -- boots
 60 Regimen
 62 Tender cutlets
 65 Type of parrot

 

 
By
Metro Games
 Published : December 01, 2017 | Updated : December 01, 2017
Tags:Crossword
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

 
Trending