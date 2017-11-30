Crossword puzzle answers: December 1, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 1, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Choir member 5 Twist-off -- 8 TKO officials 12 Line on a map 13 Pasture moms 15 Donkey 16 Sapporo sport 17 Orderly 18 -- on (incited) 19 Diva's performances 21 Ringling Museum of Art site 23 Beatty of "Network" 24 -- de guerre 26 Tampa Bay pro 27 Courtyards 29 Spool 34 Hotel staff member 38 Wynonna Judd's mom 39 Plunder 40 Mergers and buyouts 42 Picket-line crosser 43 Cortes foe 45 Novosibirsk natives 47 Had to have 49 Lacking energy value (hyph.) 50 Eldest March girl 52 Freshly painted 53 Flower adornment 56 Galloped along 61 Totally lacking 63 Workers' group 64 "Kon- --" 66 Boundary line 67 Remove the bones 68 Noticed 69 Ottoman title 70 Bolted 71 Follow closely 72 Hires out