Crossword puzzle answers: December 12, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
 Published : December 12, 2017 | Updated : December 12, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 12, 2017.

ACROSS
1 Seashore
 6 Nashville's -- McEntire
 10 Up to the task
 14 Golfer Lorena --
 15 Pamplona shouts
 16 Kitchen worker
 17 Loses fur
 18 Very small
 20 Farm
 22 Smidgens
 23 Sierra Madre gold
 24 Fabric meas.
 25 Uncertain
 29 Fixed, as attention
 33 Cube inventor
 34 Gave up territory
 35 Canister
 37 Grad-school exam
 38 Camel halts
 39 -- -splicing
 40 Fold-up bed
 41 Ocean fliers
 42 Handbag logo
 43 -- and dearest
 45 Feed abundantly
 46 Kind of jacket
 47 Not worth a --
 48 Pointed remarks
 51 Finicky
 57 In a luxurious manner
 59 Makes sharp
 60 Glassmaker -- Lalique
 61 Film purchase
 62 Fierce whales
 63 New singles
 64 On vacation
 65 Like an old joke
 

DOWN 
 1 Nonsense!
 2 Parrot
 3 "Excuse me..."
 4 Morse invention
 5 Footstool
 6 Lover in a play
 7 Name in essays
 8 Stoop
 9 Tempe inst.
 10 Buttonhole
 11 Exchange of blows
 12 Albright or Falana
 13 Really skimps
 19 Put up cedar shakes
 21 Hear a case
 24 First name in fashion
 25 Gator kin
 26 A Great Lake
 27 Subside
 28 Not even one
 29 Adjust a clock
 30 March 15, in Rome
 31 Cockpit button
 32 Sock hop
 34 Soup containers
 36 Horse's brake
 38 Layered cookie
 39 Kind of instinct
 41 Remove chalk
 42 Argentine cowboys
 44 Walks slowly
 45 Attacker
 47 Furtively
 48 Fail to amuse
 49 Triangle tip
 50 Viking letter
 51 Put in the overhead
 52 She, in Seville
 53 Civil wrongdoing
 54 Early Peruvian
 55 Scaloppine base
 56 To be, to Brutus
 58 Firearms lobby

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
