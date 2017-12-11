Crossword puzzle answers: December 12, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 12, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Seashore 6 Nashville's -- McEntire 10 Up to the task 14 Golfer Lorena -- 15 Pamplona shouts 16 Kitchen worker 17 Loses fur 18 Very small 20 Farm 22 Smidgens 23 Sierra Madre gold 24 Fabric meas. 25 Uncertain 29 Fixed, as attention 33 Cube inventor 34 Gave up territory 35 Canister 37 Grad-school exam 38 Camel halts 39 -- -splicing 40 Fold-up bed 41 Ocean fliers 42 Handbag logo 43 -- and dearest 45 Feed abundantly 46 Kind of jacket 47 Not worth a -- 48 Pointed remarks 51 Finicky 57 In a luxurious manner 59 Makes sharp 60 Glassmaker -- Lalique 61 Film purchase 62 Fierce whales 63 New singles 64 On vacation 65 Like an old joke
DOWN 1 Nonsense! 2 Parrot 3 "Excuse me..." 4 Morse invention 5 Footstool 6 Lover in a play 7 Name in essays 8 Stoop 9 Tempe inst. 10 Buttonhole 11 Exchange of blows 12 Albright or Falana 13 Really skimps 19 Put up cedar shakes 21 Hear a case 24 First name in fashion 25 Gator kin 26 A Great Lake 27 Subside 28 Not even one 29 Adjust a clock 30 March 15, in Rome 31 Cockpit button 32 Sock hop 34 Soup containers 36 Horse's brake 38 Layered cookie 39 Kind of instinct 41 Remove chalk 42 Argentine cowboys 44 Walks slowly 45 Attacker 47 Furtively 48 Fail to amuse 49 Triangle tip 50 Viking letter 51 Put in the overhead 52 She, in Seville 53 Civil wrongdoing 54 Early Peruvian 55 Scaloppine base 56 To be, to Brutus 58 Firearms lobby