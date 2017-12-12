Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: December 13, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : December 13, 2017 | Updated : December 13, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 13, 2017.

ACROSS
1 Parrot
 6 Sleep in a tent
 10 Water bird
 14 Skybox locale
 15 Thickening agent
 16 Bright ring
 17 Blockheads
 18 Fiddling despot
 19 Similar
 20 Lb. or tsp.
 21 Dads, to granddads
 23 Rip off
 25 Cosmetic purchase
 27 Student
 28 Kept out of sight
 29 Rascal
 30 Drive away
 33 Listen in
 37 Tool handle wood
 38 Brinks
 39 Gator Bowl st.
 40 Of more importance
 43 Dizzy
 45 Lounges idly
 46 -- -Magnon man
 47 Elastic
 50 Wife-to-be
 54 Shrink back in fear
 55 Tax
 56 Prow projection
 57 Female relative
 58 Fracas
 60 Please greatly
 62 Consumer gds.
 63 Guitarist -- Clapton
 64 Break off
 65 Nursery buy
 66 Pageant wear
 67 Smaller than small
 

DOWN 
 1 Lady's title
 2 Olfactory stimulus
 3 Druids
 4 Emmet
 5 Holiday quaff
 6 Huge flower
 7 Seasons
 8 Blemish the finish of
 9 Mentors' concern
 10 Presided
 11 Bucket of song
 12 Martini extra
 13 Copier need
 22 Law (abbr.)
 24 Herr's abode
 26 Ernesto Guevara
 27 Tryst keeper
 29 Shows violent anger
 30 Uncooked
 31 WNW opposite
 32 Sweater letter
 33 Uplift
 34 Rural addr.
 35 Well-worn
 36 Compensate for work done
 38 Knickknack stands
 41 Flashed
 42 -- Kong
 43 Cloudiest
 44 Ca++ or Na+
 46 LII twice
 47 Con games
 48 Goody-goody
 49 Salon offering
 50 Bring
 51 Hunger for
 52 Gnawed away
 53 Abrasive mineral
 55 Daily Planet name
 59 Keogh relative
 61 Film director Spike --

 

 
