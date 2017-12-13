Crossword puzzle answers: December 14, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 14, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Mend 6 Blanch 11 Final letter 14 Crinkled fabric 15 Twilled cotton 16 Krueger's street 17 Princess topper 18 Halos, of sorts 19 Pull someone's leg 20 Avoid 22 Cite 24 Pampered pets (2 wds.) 28 Tousled 29 Actress -- May 30 Farewell 32 Notch shapes 33 Left over 35 Travel far and wide 39 Q.E.D. part 40 Louis XIV, e.g. 41 Brownish-purple 42 Noted lava spewer 43 Bedside fixtures 45 R&B's -- James 46 Does in the dragon 48 Loud squawker 50 Traveled quickly 53 Kind of rhyme 54 Leafy vines 55 Boast about 57 Inventor -- Franklin 58 Rough cabin 60 Bay 65 Unit of energy 66 Scale unit 67 Gawk 68 Apply henna 69 Wasps' homes 70 Rose's defense
DOWN 1 Interest amt. 2 Jackie's tycoon 3 Reception 4 ER practice 5 -- confrontation (hyph.) 6 Umpteen 7 Gangster 8 Dublin's land 9 Literary compilation 10 Muezzin's temple 11 Low scores 12 Haut monde 13 Fix, as in cement 21 Curved molding 23 Coup leaders 24 Flood barrier 25 Storm warning 26 Song of triumph 27 Aversion 28 "Mamma --!" 30 They can be split 31 Trickle down 34 ER picture (hyph.) 36 Shocking 37 Oscar nominee 38 Substantial 43 Stripling 44 Made yarn 47 Period of instruction 49 Klee or Picasso 50 Agreed 51 Each 52 Faint trace 53 Uses the microwave 55 FedEx trucks 56 No. cruncher 59 Clamor 61 Last degree 62 Philosopher -- Tzu 63 Blow it 64 Dice throw