Crossword puzzle answers: December 14, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : December 14, 2017 | Updated : December 14, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 14, 2017.

ACROSS
1 Mend
 6 Blanch
 11 Final letter
 14 Crinkled fabric
 15 Twilled cotton
 16 Krueger's street
 17 Princess topper
 18 Halos, of sorts
 19 Pull someone's leg
 20 Avoid
 22 Cite
 24 Pampered pets (2 wds.)
 28 Tousled
 29 Actress -- May
 30 Farewell
 32 Notch shapes
 33 Left over
 35 Travel far and wide
 39 Q.E.D. part
 40 Louis XIV, e.g.
 41 Brownish-purple
 42 Noted lava spewer
 43 Bedside fixtures
 45 R&B's -- James
 46 Does in the dragon
 48 Loud squawker
 50 Traveled quickly
 53 Kind of rhyme
 54 Leafy vines
 55 Boast about
 57 Inventor -- Franklin
 58 Rough cabin
 60 Bay
 65 Unit of energy
 66 Scale unit
 67 Gawk
 68 Apply henna
 69 Wasps' homes
 70 Rose's defense
 

DOWN 
 1 Interest amt.
 2 Jackie's tycoon
 3 Reception
 4 ER practice
 5 -- confrontation (hyph.)
 6 Umpteen
 7 Gangster
 8 Dublin's land
 9 Literary compilation
 10 Muezzin's temple
 11 Low scores
 12 Haut monde
 13 Fix, as in cement
 21 Curved molding
 23 Coup leaders
 24 Flood barrier
 25 Storm warning
 26 Song of triumph
 27 Aversion
 28 "Mamma --!"
 30 They can be split
 31 Trickle down
 34 ER picture (hyph.)
 36 Shocking
 37 Oscar nominee
 38 Substantial
 43 Stripling
 44 Made yarn
 47 Period of instruction
 49 Klee or Picasso
 50 Agreed
 51 Each
 52 Faint trace
 53 Uses the microwave
 55 FedEx trucks
 56 No. cruncher
 59 Clamor
 61 Last degree
 62 Philosopher -- Tzu
 63 Blow it
 64 Dice throw

 

 
