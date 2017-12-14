Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: December 15, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : December 15, 2017 | Updated : December 15, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 15, 2017.

ACROSS
1 Barter
 5 Mombasa's country
 10 Yacht feature
 14 Sanskrit dialect
 15 Broadcast again
 16 Internet fan
 17 Idyllic spot
 18 -- to the teeth
 19 Pleasant
 20 Croquet hoop
 22 Stretch
 24 Orchid-like blossom
 26 Dull
 27 Poet Maya --
 30 Garment parts
 34 Beluga delicacy
 35 Over
 38 Behavior pattern
 39 Zest
 41 Scientist Carl --
 43 European alliance
 44 Basket willow
 46 Kim of "Picnic"
 48 Three before V
 49 Sentimental, maybe
 50 Tallest peak
 52 Cartoon shrieks
 55 King's address
 56 Resolves a problem (2 wds.)
 60 Hansel's sister
 64 Temperament
 65 Insurance center
 67 Boxing win
 68 Ax cousin
 69 Shot
 70 Co. honcho
 71 Can't do without
 72 Vista
 73 Storage medium
 

DOWN 
  1 Pour out
 2 Dry watercourse
 3 Actor -- Baldwin
 4 Little finger
 5 Some military meals (2 wds.)
 6 At all times, poetically
 7 Signature
 8 Cede
 9 Warmth of feeling
 10 Asian legume (2 wds.)
 11 -- Minor
 12 Splinter group
 13 Fruit bearer
 21 Perry's creator
 23 Ogden or old car
 25 Khartoum's land
 27 Item in a quiver
 28 Disturbing sound
 29 Spirit in a bottle
 31 Bring down in status
 32 Hands, slangily
 33 Dark ale
 36 Swelled head
 37 Brubeck and Letterman
 40 Relied
 42 Steer
 45 Whiskey grains
 47 Deborah of old films
 51 Had an odor
 53 Weirdos
 54 Poisonous shrub
 56 Bowie's wife
 57 Went by horseback
 58 Slime
 59 Duct --
 61 Hack's vehicle
 62 Inspects
 63 Deadbolt
 66 Barbarian

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

 
Trending