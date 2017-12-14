Crossword puzzle answers: December 15, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 15, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Barter 5 Mombasa's country 10 Yacht feature 14 Sanskrit dialect 15 Broadcast again 16 Internet fan 17 Idyllic spot 18 -- to the teeth 19 Pleasant 20 Croquet hoop 22 Stretch 24 Orchid-like blossom 26 Dull 27 Poet Maya -- 30 Garment parts 34 Beluga delicacy 35 Over 38 Behavior pattern 39 Zest 41 Scientist Carl -- 43 European alliance 44 Basket willow 46 Kim of "Picnic" 48 Three before V 49 Sentimental, maybe 50 Tallest peak 52 Cartoon shrieks 55 King's address 56 Resolves a problem (2 wds.) 60 Hansel's sister 64 Temperament 65 Insurance center 67 Boxing win 68 Ax cousin 69 Shot 70 Co. honcho 71 Can't do without 72 Vista 73 Storage medium