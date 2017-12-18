Crossword puzzle answers: December 19, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Rack 6 Open wide 10 Kangaroo pouches 14 Smoker's choice 15 Psychic's intro (2 wds.) 16 Sleep like -- -- 17 Prince Val's wife 18 Edible seeds 19 Painter -- Chagall 20 Mark down 22 Technique 23 Wrist-to-elbow bone 24 Felt sorrow over 26 Annual 28 Outspokenly 31 Youth org. 32 Popular lily 33 In a listless manner 39 Between pi and sigma 40 Some parents 41 Aussie jumper 42 Replaces 45 Big house 47 Carpet 48 Couple 50 Photos 53 Luke Skywalker's guru 54 Shorten an article 55 Drink like Fluffy 57 Miss Piggy's friend 61 Monthly expense 62 Tiant or Aparicio 64 "Hasta --!" 65 Fasten permanently 66 "-- Karenina" 67 "Crocodile Rock" singer -- John 68 Failing that 69 Bothers persistently 70 Tractor pioneer