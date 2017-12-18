Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: December 19, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : December 19, 2017 | Updated : December 19, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 19, 2017.

ACROSS
1 Rack
 6 Open wide
 10 Kangaroo pouches
 14 Smoker's choice
 15 Psychic's intro (2 wds.)
 16 Sleep like -- --
 17 Prince Val's wife
 18 Edible seeds
 19 Painter -- Chagall
 20 Mark down
 22 Technique
 23 Wrist-to-elbow bone
 24 Felt sorrow over
 26 Annual
 28 Outspokenly
 31 Youth org.
 32 Popular lily
 33 In a listless manner
 39 Between pi and sigma
 40 Some parents
 41 Aussie jumper
 42 Replaces
 45 Big house
 47 Carpet
 48 Couple
 50 Photos
 53 Luke Skywalker's guru
 54 Shorten an article
 55 Drink like Fluffy
 57 Miss Piggy's friend
 61 Monthly expense
 62 Tiant or Aparicio
 64 "Hasta --!"
 65 Fasten permanently
 66 "-- Karenina"
 67 "Crocodile Rock" singer -- John
 68 Failing that
 69 Bothers persistently
 70 Tractor pioneer
 

DOWN 
 1 Lacerate
 2 Bath decor
 3 Developed
 4 Not artificial
 5 Fearsome vampire
 6 Puppy noise
 7 Crossing the ocean
 8 Bushed
 9 Savings (2 wds.)
 10 Shogun's warriors
 11 -- -- costs
 12 Trite
 13 Pet lovers' grp.
 21 Conger
 25 "Like a Rolling Stone" singer
 27 Tempe inst.
 28 Playback machines
 29 Maui neighbor
 30 Filly's footfall
 34 Lb. or tsp.
 35 Mean
 36 First 007 movie (2 wds.)
 37 Weaving machine
 38 Nostalgic time
 40 Globe circumnavigator
 43 Jabber
 44 Clumsy person
 45 Shaped clay
 46 Usually (3 wds.)
 49 Stir-fry pan
 50 Having no drawbacks
 51 Skimpy skirts
 52 Condo luxury
 54 Ocean flier
 56 Metallic sound
 58 Distribute
 59 Borodin prince
 60 Shape up
 63 Eur. carrier

 

 
