Crossword puzzle answers: December 19, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 19, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Rack 6 Open wide 10 Kangaroo pouches 14 Smoker's choice 15 Psychic's intro (2 wds.) 16 Sleep like -- -- 17 Prince Val's wife 18 Edible seeds 19 Painter -- Chagall 20 Mark down 22 Technique 23 Wrist-to-elbow bone 24 Felt sorrow over 26 Annual 28 Outspokenly 31 Youth org. 32 Popular lily 33 In a listless manner 39 Between pi and sigma 40 Some parents 41 Aussie jumper 42 Replaces 45 Big house 47 Carpet 48 Couple 50 Photos 53 Luke Skywalker's guru 54 Shorten an article 55 Drink like Fluffy 57 Miss Piggy's friend 61 Monthly expense 62 Tiant or Aparicio 64 "Hasta --!" 65 Fasten permanently 66 "-- Karenina" 67 "Crocodile Rock" singer -- John 68 Failing that 69 Bothers persistently 70 Tractor pioneer
DOWN 1 Lacerate 2 Bath decor 3 Developed 4 Not artificial 5 Fearsome vampire 6 Puppy noise 7 Crossing the ocean 8 Bushed 9 Savings (2 wds.) 10 Shogun's warriors 11 -- -- costs 12 Trite 13 Pet lovers' grp. 21 Conger 25 "Like a Rolling Stone" singer 27 Tempe inst. 28 Playback machines 29 Maui neighbor 30 Filly's footfall 34 Lb. or tsp. 35 Mean 36 First 007 movie (2 wds.) 37 Weaving machine 38 Nostalgic time 40 Globe circumnavigator 43 Jabber 44 Clumsy person 45 Shaped clay 46 Usually (3 wds.) 49 Stir-fry pan 50 Having no drawbacks 51 Skimpy skirts 52 Condo luxury 54 Ocean flier 56 Metallic sound 58 Distribute 59 Borodin prince 60 Shape up 63 Eur. carrier