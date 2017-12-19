Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: December 20, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : December 20, 2017 | Updated : December 20, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 20, 2017.

ACROSS
1 Partly closed
 5 Uplift
 10 Feels under par
 14 3-D shape
 15 Meeting's location
 16 Oak or maple
 17 La femme
 18 Wide awake
 19 Bathe
 20 Poor grades
 21 Used a copier
 23 False reason
 25 Net surfers
 26 Shelley offering
 27 Little bit
 29 Yard protector
 33 Fossil-fuel source (2 wds.)
 38 Yodeler's answer
 39 Slight degree of coloration
 41 Dismounted
 42 Emphasized print
 44 Biathlon weapon
 45 Diving bird
 46 DDE's party
 48 Finish-line markers
 52 Evening gowns
 56 Remodeling
 59 Clean a counter
 61 Odds and ends, briefly
 62 Concentrated
 63 Famous -- cookies
 64 Tampico cash
 65 Gavel-banger's cry
 66 Cell block brawl
 67 Bird-feeder treat
 68 Inclined to back talk
 69 Noted lava spewer
 

DOWN 
 1 Did extremely well
 2 Minty quaff
 3 Better trained
 4 "Touched by an Angel" actress Della --
 5 Weaseled out of
 6 Posh
 7 Clueless
 8 Roll tightly
 9 Bigfoot cousin
 10 Book of maps
 11 Really ticked
 12 Crowbar
 13 Garden starters
 22 Takes a knife to
 24 Sock part
 27 Lively dance
 28 Bullfight cheer
 29 Calendar abbr.
 30 Italian writer
 31 Calgary Flames' org.
 32 Food fish
 33 1300 hours
 34 Yes, in Kyoto
 35 Chatty alien
 36 -- Abner, of the comics
 37 Monsieur's summer
 39 Frat letter
 40 Gross!
 43 Rapid
 44 LP speed
 46 Tickles
 47 Crabby
 48 Fills a pipe
 49 Leave-taking
 50 Outmoded
 51 Orlando attraction
 52 Good buys
 53 Not in a fog
 54 Ceiling
 55 Serving utensil
 57 Commotions
 58 Prefix for "trillion"
 60 Como -- usted?

 

 
 
