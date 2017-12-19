Crossword puzzle answers: December 20, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 20, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Partly closed 5 Uplift 10 Feels under par 14 3-D shape 15 Meeting's location 16 Oak or maple 17 La femme 18 Wide awake 19 Bathe 20 Poor grades 21 Used a copier 23 False reason 25 Net surfers 26 Shelley offering 27 Little bit 29 Yard protector 33 Fossil-fuel source (2 wds.) 38 Yodeler's answer 39 Slight degree of coloration 41 Dismounted 42 Emphasized print 44 Biathlon weapon 45 Diving bird 46 DDE's party 48 Finish-line markers 52 Evening gowns 56 Remodeling 59 Clean a counter 61 Odds and ends, briefly 62 Concentrated 63 Famous -- cookies 64 Tampico cash 65 Gavel-banger's cry 66 Cell block brawl 67 Bird-feeder treat 68 Inclined to back talk 69 Noted lava spewer
DOWN 1 Did extremely well 2 Minty quaff 3 Better trained 4 "Touched by an Angel" actress Della -- 5 Weaseled out of 6 Posh 7 Clueless 8 Roll tightly 9 Bigfoot cousin 10 Book of maps 11 Really ticked 12 Crowbar 13 Garden starters 22 Takes a knife to 24 Sock part 27 Lively dance 28 Bullfight cheer 29 Calendar abbr. 30 Italian writer 31 Calgary Flames' org. 32 Food fish 33 1300 hours 34 Yes, in Kyoto 35 Chatty alien 36 -- Abner, of the comics 37 Monsieur's summer 39 Frat letter 40 Gross! 43 Rapid 44 LP speed 46 Tickles 47 Crabby 48 Fills a pipe 49 Leave-taking 50 Outmoded 51 Orlando attraction 52 Good buys 53 Not in a fog 54 Ceiling 55 Serving utensil 57 Commotions 58 Prefix for "trillion" 60 Como -- usted?