Crossword puzzle answers: December 22, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : December 22, 2017 | Updated : December 22, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 22, 2017.

ACROSS
1 Wait
 5 Loose-fitting dress
 10 Obsessed whaler
 14 Denver's altitude
 15 Private teacher
 16 Volcanic rock
 17 Elevator maker
 18 Psi follower
 19 Natural resources
 20 High spirits
 21 Flood control
 22 Stick
 24 Naval officers
 26 Browns lightly
 27 Popeye's affirmative
 28 Egg qty.
 29 Oman neighbor
 33 Romantic ballad
 38 River in Russia
 39 Sacred images
 41 Long hike
 42 Capital of Nepal (var.)
 44 At the time when
 45 -- Cruces, N.M.
 46 Estuary
 48 Takes the dais
 52 Blending together
 56 Teeny-tiny
 57 Friend of Henri
 58 Colt's parent
 60 Weight deduction
 61 Protuberances
 63 Bridge support
 64 Singer -- Adams
 65 Cool place
 66 Nonstop
 67 Did a salon job
 68 Television awards
 69 Optical device
 

DOWN 
 1 Big-city pollution problem
 2 Distinguishing name of a book
 3 Non-earthling
 4 Pro votes
 5 Unduly formal
 6 Kind
 7 Things on a list
 8 Driving hazard
 9 Farm vehicles
 10 Kauai hello
 11 Long-eared animals
 12 Turn away
 13 Foundations
 23 Flow slowly
 25 Fleming of 007 novels
 28 Study
 29 -- it up (have some laughs)
 30 Epoch
 31 Picture border
 32 Blight victim
 33 Not worth a --
 34 Ultimate degree
 35 Meyers of "Kate & Allie"
 36 Mid-Atlantic st.
 37 Barely get by
 39 From one perspective (3 wds.)
 40 Music media
 43 Nautical position
 44 Move from side to side
 46 Nostrum
 47 Spring blooms
 48 Decided on
 49 Prepared for action
 50 Nest on a crag
 51 Woolen fabric
 52 Polite address
 53 Oblige
 54 Unwary
 55 Restful color
 59 Does the wrong thing
 62 Electrical unit

 

 
