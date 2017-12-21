Crossword puzzle answers: December 22, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 22, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Wait 5 Loose-fitting dress 10 Obsessed whaler 14 Denver's altitude 15 Private teacher 16 Volcanic rock 17 Elevator maker 18 Psi follower 19 Natural resources 20 High spirits 21 Flood control 22 Stick 24 Naval officers 26 Browns lightly 27 Popeye's affirmative 28 Egg qty. 29 Oman neighbor 33 Romantic ballad 38 River in Russia 39 Sacred images 41 Long hike 42 Capital of Nepal (var.) 44 At the time when 45 -- Cruces, N.M. 46 Estuary 48 Takes the dais 52 Blending together 56 Teeny-tiny 57 Friend of Henri 58 Colt's parent 60 Weight deduction 61 Protuberances 63 Bridge support 64 Singer -- Adams 65 Cool place 66 Nonstop 67 Did a salon job 68 Television awards 69 Optical device
DOWN 1 Big-city pollution problem 2 Distinguishing name of a book 3 Non-earthling 4 Pro votes 5 Unduly formal 6 Kind 7 Things on a list 8 Driving hazard 9 Farm vehicles 10 Kauai hello 11 Long-eared animals 12 Turn away 13 Foundations 23 Flow slowly 25 Fleming of 007 novels 28 Study 29 -- it up (have some laughs) 30 Epoch 31 Picture border 32 Blight victim 33 Not worth a -- 34 Ultimate degree 35 Meyers of "Kate & Allie" 36 Mid-Atlantic st. 37 Barely get by 39 From one perspective (3 wds.) 40 Music media 43 Nautical position 44 Move from side to side 46 Nostrum 47 Spring blooms 48 Decided on 49 Prepared for action 50 Nest on a crag 51 Woolen fabric 52 Polite address 53 Oblige 54 Unwary 55 Restful color 59 Does the wrong thing 62 Electrical unit