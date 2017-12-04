Crossword puzzle answers: December 4, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 4, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Band bookings 5 Orchard pest 10 Blueprint 14 Dreaded czar 15 Good, to Juan 16 Tick off 17 Engineering toy 18 Getting older 19 Kimono sashes 20 Diversified 22 Aftermath 24 Lyrical 26 Wears a crown 27 Chopped down 30 Fodders 32 Battery posts 34 Deposit 35 Arab prince 39 "Road" movie locale 40 Fill with happiness 42 Pollster -- Harris 43 Vortex 45 Combine 46 Lithe 49 Composer -- Satie 51 Fields of study 52 Noble 55 Flammable gas 59 Ogled 61 Climber's starting point (2 wds.) 65 Monstrous giant 66 Concerning 68 Stadium level 69 Chief 70 Florentine poet 71 McClurg or Brickell 72 Malamute's load 73 Take the helm 74 Not admit to
DOWN 1 Large lizard 2 Famous lithographer 3 Comedian's stock 4 Pried 5 Slacken off 6 Washington waterway 7 Children's classic 8 Country lodging 9 Chief magistrate of Venice 10 Abundant 11 Defame 12 Wonderland girl 13 Snug retreats 21 Took a taxi 23 Cook bacon 25 Informal talk 27 Rabbit kin 28 Oklahoma town 29 Desk material 31 Pro votes 33 Trucker's rig 34 Permissive 36 Fr. miss 37 Small amount 38 Wishes undone 41 Take pleasure in 44 Time for statements (hyph.) 47 Wind indicator 48 Put up 50 Country addr. 52 -- onto (seizes) 53 Queenly 54 Unearthly 56 Steakhouse order (hyph.) 57 -- couture 58 Late summer flower 60 Many parents 62 Helper 63 Fritz's possessive 64 Mouse, to owls 67 Flutter, as eyelashes