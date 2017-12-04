Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: December 4, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS
1 Band bookings
 5 Orchard pest
 10 Blueprint
 14 Dreaded czar
 15 Good, to Juan
 16 Tick off
 17 Engineering toy
 18 Getting older
 19 Kimono sashes
 20 Diversified
 22 Aftermath
 24 Lyrical
 26 Wears a crown
 27 Chopped down
 30 Fodders
 32 Battery posts
 34 Deposit
 35 Arab prince
 39 "Road" movie locale
 40 Fill with happiness
 42 Pollster -- Harris
 43 Vortex
 45 Combine
 46 Lithe
 49 Composer -- Satie
 51 Fields of study
 52 Noble
 55 Flammable gas
 59 Ogled
 61 Climber's starting point (2 wds.)
 65 Monstrous giant
 66 Concerning
 68 Stadium level
 69 Chief
 70 Florentine poet
 71 McClurg or Brickell
 72 Malamute's load
 73 Take the helm
 74 Not admit to
 

DOWN 
  1 Large lizard
 2 Famous lithographer
 3 Comedian's stock
 4 Pried
 5 Slacken off
 6 Washington waterway
 7 Children's classic
 8 Country lodging
 9 Chief magistrate of Venice
 10 Abundant
 11 Defame
 12 Wonderland girl
 13 Snug retreats
 21 Took a taxi
 23 Cook bacon
 25 Informal talk
 27 Rabbit kin
 28 Oklahoma town
 29 Desk material
 31 Pro votes
 33 Trucker's rig
 34 Permissive
 36 Fr. miss
 37 Small amount
 38 Wishes undone
 41 Take pleasure in
 44 Time for statements (hyph.)
 47 Wind indicator
 48 Put up
 50 Country addr.
 52 -- onto (seizes)
 53 Queenly
 54 Unearthly
 56 Steakhouse order (hyph.)
 57 -- couture
 58 Late summer flower
 60 Many parents
 62 Helper
 63 Fritz's possessive
 64 Mouse, to owls
 67 Flutter, as eyelashes

 

 
By
Metro Games
 Published : December 04, 2017 | Updated : December 04, 2017
Tags:Crossword
 
