Crossword puzzle answers: December 4, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 4, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Band bookings 5 Orchard pest 10 Blueprint 14 Dreaded czar 15 Good, to Juan 16 Tick off 17 Engineering toy 18 Getting older 19 Kimono sashes 20 Diversified 22 Aftermath 24 Lyrical 26 Wears a crown 27 Chopped down 30 Fodders 32 Battery posts 34 Deposit 35 Arab prince 39 "Road" movie locale 40 Fill with happiness 42 Pollster -- Harris 43 Vortex 45 Combine 46 Lithe 49 Composer -- Satie 51 Fields of study 52 Noble 55 Flammable gas 59 Ogled 61 Climber's starting point (2 wds.) 65 Monstrous giant 66 Concerning 68 Stadium level 69 Chief 70 Florentine poet 71 McClurg or Brickell 72 Malamute's load 73 Take the helm 74 Not admit to