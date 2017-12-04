Crossword puzzle answers: December 5, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 5, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Hint 5 Dull, as a color 9 Flu bug 14 Skips past commercials 15 -- Derr Biggers 16 Steal the scene 17 Commotions 18 Movie theater 19 "Peer Gynt" dramatist 20 Backed out 22 Most threatening 24 Not quiet 26 Civil War soldier 27 Bring out 30 Hypothetical 35 Harsh-voiced bird 36 Twisted 37 Playing with a full deck 38 Road show org. 39 Parsley or lemon slice 42 "Futureworld" name 43 Expense account 45 Smug 46 Planet's course 48 Checking for fit (2 wds.) 50 Bird sounds 51 Caesar's 1002 52 The fabulous Garbo 54 Chanted 58 Pouched animal 62 Queeg's ship 63 One of the woodwinds 65 Earthen jar 66 Disney site 67 Citrus tree 68 Now, to Caesar 69 Impertinent 70 Kites and blocks 71 Dolphin habitats
DOWN 1 Despot 2 Put cargo aboard 3 Bone -- -- 4 Main part 5 Trickery 6 Attacks 7 Son of Prince Valiant 8 Dressing cheese 9 Hidden 10 Drinks 11 Stood up 12 Versatile vehicles 13 Thrilled 21 Leaving 23 Neutral tones 25 Bored 27 Blow one's top 28 Intense beam 29 -- tower 31 Toddler's bed 32 Perhaps 33 Mukluk wearer 34 Scottish Highlanders 36 A Guthrie 40 Farming major 41 Book genre (hyph.) 44 Obi go-withs 47 Motives 49 XC 50 Conical tents 53 Spacious 54 Finishes the cupcakes 55 Carquest rival 56 Tiny spasms 57 Numbskull 59 Veer off-course 60 Arm bone 61 Rain gear 64 College maj.