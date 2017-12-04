Crossword puzzle answers: December 5, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 5, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Hint 5 Dull, as a color 9 Flu bug 14 Skips past commercials 15 -- Derr Biggers 16 Steal the scene 17 Commotions 18 Movie theater 19 "Peer Gynt" dramatist 20 Backed out 22 Most threatening 24 Not quiet 26 Civil War soldier 27 Bring out 30 Hypothetical 35 Harsh-voiced bird 36 Twisted 37 Playing with a full deck 38 Road show org. 39 Parsley or lemon slice 42 "Futureworld" name 43 Expense account 45 Smug 46 Planet's course 48 Checking for fit (2 wds.) 50 Bird sounds 51 Caesar's 1002 52 The fabulous Garbo 54 Chanted 58 Pouched animal 62 Queeg's ship 63 One of the woodwinds 65 Earthen jar 66 Disney site 67 Citrus tree 68 Now, to Caesar 69 Impertinent 70 Kites and blocks 71 Dolphin habitats