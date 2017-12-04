Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: December 5, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : December 05, 2017 | Updated : December 05, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 5, 2017.

ACROSS
1 Hint
 5 Dull, as a color
 9 Flu bug
 14 Skips past commercials
 15 -- Derr Biggers
 16 Steal the scene
 17 Commotions
 18 Movie theater
 19 "Peer Gynt" dramatist
 20 Backed out
 22 Most threatening
 24 Not quiet
 26 Civil War soldier
 27 Bring out
 30 Hypothetical
 35 Harsh-voiced bird
 36 Twisted
 37 Playing with a full deck
 38 Road show org.
 39 Parsley or lemon slice
 42 "Futureworld" name
 43 Expense account
 45 Smug
 46 Planet's course
 48 Checking for fit (2 wds.)
 50 Bird sounds
 51 Caesar's 1002
 52 The fabulous Garbo
 54 Chanted
 58 Pouched animal
 62 Queeg's ship
 63 One of the woodwinds
 65 Earthen jar
 66 Disney site
 67 Citrus tree
 68 Now, to Caesar
 69 Impertinent
 70 Kites and blocks
 71 Dolphin habitats
 

DOWN 
 1 Despot
 2 Put cargo aboard
 3 Bone -- --
 4 Main part
 5 Trickery
 6 Attacks
 7 Son of Prince Valiant
 8 Dressing cheese
 9 Hidden
 10 Drinks
 11 Stood up
 12 Versatile vehicles
 13 Thrilled
 21 Leaving
 23 Neutral tones
 25 Bored
 27 Blow one's top
 28 Intense beam
 29 -- tower
 31 Toddler's bed
 32 Perhaps
 33 Mukluk wearer
 34 Scottish Highlanders
 36 A Guthrie
 40 Farming major
 41 Book genre (hyph.)
 44 Obi go-withs
 47 Motives
 49 XC
 50 Conical tents
 53 Spacious
 54 Finishes the cupcakes
 55 Carquest rival
 56 Tiny spasms
 57 Numbskull
 59 Veer off-course
 60 Arm bone
 61 Rain gear
 64 College maj.

 

 
