Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: December 6, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : December 06, 2017 | Updated : December 06, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 6, 2017.

ACROSS
1 Brother of one's father
 6 Fuel material from bogs
 10 Write on glass
 14 Glitterati member
 15 Auel heroine
 16 Oliver Twist's request
 17 Depart from permanently
 18 Estate recipient
 19 A Great Lake
 20 Impassioned
 22 Left
 24 Darth's daughter
 26 Harped on
 27 Reacted to pepper
 30 "Ulalume" poet
 31 Playwright Oscar --
 32 Experienced
 35 Cummerbund
 39 Wanted-poster abbr.
 40 Garage jobs
 43 Billiard stick
 44 Mr. Roddenberry
 46 Fawn's parent
 47 Oman neighbor
 49 Hirt and Gore
 51 Horse's gear
 53 Run of luck
 56 Follow
 57 Discussed
 59 Not digital
 63 Bogus butter
 64 Stork cousin
 66 Kennel noise
 67 Meatloaf serving
 68 Narrative of heroic exploits
 69 Lithe
 70 London park
 71 Cough syrup meas.
 72 Feel instinctively
 

DOWN 
 1 West Coast sch.
 2 -- -do-well
 3 Dressed
 4 Made horizontal
 5 Mr. Scrooge
 6 Cry of disdain
 7 Watched carefully
 8 Sigourney Weaver thriller
 9 Roofing roll (2 wds.)
 10 Appears
 11 Nut cake
 12 Called out
 13 Attention
 21 Bind
 23 In time gone by
 25 Conform
 27 Pirate's booty
 28 Running shoe name
 29 Vivacity
 33 Bleat
 34 Set ablaze
 36 Peak
 37 Hires a lawyer
 38 Egg layers
 41 Ralph Waldo Emerson, e.g.
 42 Mock oranges
 45 Hoop site
 48 Make bigger
 50 "Annabel --"
 52 Rte. mappers
 53 Witty remark
 54 Tire surface
 55 Shish --
 57 Stylishly elegant
 58 Sarcastic remarks
 60 Steak cut
 61 Wise old birds
 62 Mirth
 65 Drain, as energy

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

 
Trending