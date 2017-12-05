Crossword puzzle answers: December 6, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 6, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Brother of one's father 6 Fuel material from bogs 10 Write on glass 14 Glitterati member 15 Auel heroine 16 Oliver Twist's request 17 Depart from permanently 18 Estate recipient 19 A Great Lake 20 Impassioned 22 Left 24 Darth's daughter 26 Harped on 27 Reacted to pepper 30 "Ulalume" poet 31 Playwright Oscar -- 32 Experienced 35 Cummerbund 39 Wanted-poster abbr. 40 Garage jobs 43 Billiard stick 44 Mr. Roddenberry 46 Fawn's parent 47 Oman neighbor 49 Hirt and Gore 51 Horse's gear 53 Run of luck 56 Follow 57 Discussed 59 Not digital 63 Bogus butter 64 Stork cousin 66 Kennel noise 67 Meatloaf serving 68 Narrative of heroic exploits 69 Lithe 70 London park 71 Cough syrup meas. 72 Feel instinctively
DOWN 1 West Coast sch. 2 -- -do-well 3 Dressed 4 Made horizontal 5 Mr. Scrooge 6 Cry of disdain 7 Watched carefully 8 Sigourney Weaver thriller 9 Roofing roll (2 wds.) 10 Appears 11 Nut cake 12 Called out 13 Attention 21 Bind 23 In time gone by 25 Conform 27 Pirate's booty 28 Running shoe name 29 Vivacity 33 Bleat 34 Set ablaze 36 Peak 37 Hires a lawyer 38 Egg layers 41 Ralph Waldo Emerson, e.g. 42 Mock oranges 45 Hoop site 48 Make bigger 50 "Annabel --" 52 Rte. mappers 53 Witty remark 54 Tire surface 55 Shish -- 57 Stylishly elegant 58 Sarcastic remarks 60 Steak cut 61 Wise old birds 62 Mirth 65 Drain, as energy