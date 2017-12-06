Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: December 7, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : December 07, 2017 | Updated : December 07, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 7, 2017.

ACROSS
1 Chatter
 4 Sink unclogger
 9 -- Jessica Parker
 14 Yes, to Yvette
 15 OPEC vessel
 16 Usual weather
 17 Airport code for O'Hare
 18 Brew tea
 19 Aluminum company
 20 Evening gala
 22 Most sacred
 24 Osprey relatives
 25 Jolted
 27 Slumps
 28 Planets' companions
 29 Tax experts
 33 Investigates
 35 Champagne glass
 36 Salad ingredients
 39 Sure! (2 wds.)
 40 DEA agents
 41 Emulates
 44 Impudent
 45 Travel choice
 46 March 15, in Rome
 50 Natural
 52 Competition
 53 The soul of wit
 56 Pompeii art
 57 007's watch
 58 Golfer Lorena --
 61 Wham!
 62 Church part
 63 Verb preceders
 64 Iron source
 65 Puts down the dragon
 66 Nobel or Garbo
 67 Koppel or Knight
 

DOWN 
  1 Tickles
 2 Dawn goddess
 3 -- one's time
 4 Rx amounts
 5 Formal observance
 6 Frothy brew
 7 Born as
 8 Foundlings
 9 Weighing machine
 10 Comprehensive (hyph.)
 11 Kind of pudding
 12 Writer -- Oz
 13 Warmth
 21 Singly in the order mentioned
 23 Authorizes
 25 Show distress
 26 Garden tool
 28 Nov. and Feb.
 30 Place for a pint
 31 Wolfed down
 32 Solidified
 34 Med. personnel
 35 Opposing force
 36 Greenspan stat
 37 "The Facts of Life" star
 38 Use poor judgment
 39 Feminine principle
 41 Coloring sticks
 42 Feedbag tidbit
 43 Apple goody
 45 Cable channel
 47 Tyrant
 48 Audience's cry
 49 Warehoused
 51 Turns down
 52 Delete a file
 53 Bikini tops
 54 Stir up
 55 Designer -- Schiaparelli
 56 Cherished
 59 Intimidate
 60 Gradation of color

 

 
