Crossword puzzle answers: December 8, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 8, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Deputy 6 Goldfish 10 Blunt 14 Higher in rank 15 In charge of 16 John Glenn's state 17 Stars in the Big Dipper 18 Denver's st. 19 Billionth, in combos 20 Strenuous effort 22 Soft brimless women's hats 24 Menu phrase (2 wds.) 25 Beat back 26 For some time 30 Desert plants 31 Monsoons 32 Is obstinate 33 TV's "Warrior Princess" 37 Made a hole in one 38 Minor dents 39 Livy contemporary 40 Way 41 Whirlpool 42 Trial figure 43 Walk-on 45 -- Aires 46 Nearly alike 49 Plant sci. 50 Gotten up 51 Pageant winners 56 Ham-on-rye source 57 Pharmacy purchase 59 Copal or mastic 60 Part of A.D. 61 Light brown 62 Helen, in Spanish 63 Summer job seeker 64 Repair a toe 65 Drowse off
DOWN 1 Place for posies 2 Mountain goat 3 Bay 4 State positively 5 Lake cabins, often 6 Winter drink 7 Home-products brand 8 Aunt or bro. 9 Defends 10 Cervantes hero (2 wds.) 11 Self-move firm (hyph.) 12 Bus routes 13 Set free 21 Henri's island 23 Decide on 25 Tall and lanky 26 Ancient Syria 27 Baylor's city 28 Sped off 29 Vacillation 30 Owned apartment 32 Less cramped 34 Flush with 35 Muchacho 36 Hubbubs 38 Insisted on 42 Fixes a gash 44 Ginger -- 45 Elegant accessory 46 Anwar of Egypt 47 "Forsyte Saga" heroine 48 Piglet's creator 49 Started 51 Hamilton's dueling opponent 52 Pass the word 53 Um-hmm (2 wds.) 54 One, in Bonn 55 Dress fastener 58 Electronics co.