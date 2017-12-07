Crossword puzzle answers: December 8, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Deputy 6 Goldfish 10 Blunt 14 Higher in rank 15 In charge of 16 John Glenn's state 17 Stars in the Big Dipper 18 Denver's st. 19 Billionth, in combos 20 Strenuous effort 22 Soft brimless women's hats 24 Menu phrase (2 wds.) 25 Beat back 26 For some time 30 Desert plants 31 Monsoons 32 Is obstinate 33 TV's "Warrior Princess" 37 Made a hole in one 38 Minor dents 39 Livy contemporary 40 Way 41 Whirlpool 42 Trial figure 43 Walk-on 45 -- Aires 46 Nearly alike 49 Plant sci. 50 Gotten up 51 Pageant winners 56 Ham-on-rye source 57 Pharmacy purchase 59 Copal or mastic 60 Part of A.D. 61 Light brown 62 Helen, in Spanish 63 Summer job seeker 64 Repair a toe 65 Drowse off