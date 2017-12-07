Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: December 8, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : December 08, 2017 | Updated : December 08, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on December 8, 2017.

ACROSS
1 Deputy
 6 Goldfish
 10 Blunt
 14 Higher in rank
 15 In charge of
 16 John Glenn's state
 17 Stars in the Big Dipper
 18 Denver's st.
 19 Billionth, in combos
 20 Strenuous effort
 22 Soft brimless women's hats
 24 Menu phrase (2 wds.)
 25 Beat back
 26 For some time
 30 Desert plants
 31 Monsoons
 32 Is obstinate
 33 TV's "Warrior Princess"
 37 Made a hole in one
 38 Minor dents
 39 Livy contemporary
 40 Way
 41 Whirlpool
 42 Trial figure
 43 Walk-on
 45 -- Aires
 46 Nearly alike
 49 Plant sci.
 50 Gotten up
 51 Pageant winners
 56 Ham-on-rye source
 57 Pharmacy purchase
 59 Copal or mastic
 60 Part of A.D.
 61 Light brown
 62 Helen, in Spanish
 63 Summer job seeker
 64 Repair a toe
 65 Drowse off
 

DOWN 
1 Place for posies
 2 Mountain goat
 3 Bay
 4 State positively
 5 Lake cabins, often
 6 Winter drink
 7 Home-products brand
 8 Aunt or bro.
 9 Defends
 10 Cervantes hero (2 wds.)
 11 Self-move firm (hyph.)
 12 Bus routes
 13 Set free
 21 Henri's island
 23 Decide on
 25 Tall and lanky
 26 Ancient Syria
 27 Baylor's city
 28 Sped off
 29 Vacillation
 30 Owned apartment
 32 Less cramped
 34 Flush with
 35 Muchacho
 36 Hubbubs
 38 Insisted on
 42 Fixes a gash
 44 Ginger --
 45 Elegant accessory
 46 Anwar of Egypt
 47 "Forsyte Saga" heroine
 48 Piglet's creator
 49 Started
 51 Hamilton's dueling opponent
 52 Pass the word
 53 Um-hmm (2 wds.)
 54 One, in Bonn
 55 Dress fastener
 58 Electronics co.

 

 
