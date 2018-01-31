Crossword puzzle answers: February 1, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Egypt's capital 6 Sell cheap 10 Gawk at 14 Poe's middle name 15 Son of Rebekah 16 Mailbox attachment 17 Rotisserie parts 18 Actress Deborah -- 19 Snake's tooth 20 Far East cuisine 21 Relevance 23 The blues 25 Provided financing 26 Moo goo -- pan 27 Muddies up 29 The thick of things 32 Long short story 36 Bother 37 Gave out sparingly 38 Mattress problem 39 Mall amenity 42 River horse, for short 44 Softball teams 45 Crooner -- Damone 46 Sewed loosely 49 Snapshot takers 53 Disagreement 56 Speech imperfection 57 Not enclosed 58 Wyatt the lawman 59 End-of-year temp 60 Dispatch 61 Gin-fizz flavor 62 Rile up 63 School period 64 Take care of 65 Some bouquets