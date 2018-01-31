Crossword puzzle answers: February 1, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 1, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Egypt's capital 6 Sell cheap 10 Gawk at 14 Poe's middle name 15 Son of Rebekah 16 Mailbox attachment 17 Rotisserie parts 18 Actress Deborah -- 19 Snake's tooth 20 Far East cuisine 21 Relevance 23 The blues 25 Provided financing 26 Moo goo -- pan 27 Muddies up 29 The thick of things 32 Long short story 36 Bother 37 Gave out sparingly 38 Mattress problem 39 Mall amenity 42 River horse, for short 44 Softball teams 45 Crooner -- Damone 46 Sewed loosely 49 Snapshot takers 53 Disagreement 56 Speech imperfection 57 Not enclosed 58 Wyatt the lawman 59 End-of-year temp 60 Dispatch 61 Gin-fizz flavor 62 Rile up 63 School period 64 Take care of 65 Some bouquets
DOWN 1 Flings 2 Precedes beta 3 Siege of Troy story 4 PG and R 5 Add- -- (extras) 6 Fakes out, on the rink 7 Tech-support caller 8 Retail center 9 Cleansed 10 Stadium cry 11 Hormone producer 12 Knight's weapon 13 Urged on 21 Frat letter 22 Invalid 24 Munch on 27 Flies alone 28 In charge of 29 Daisy -- 30 Badges 31 Rx giver 32 Jot down 33 Sugar amt. 34 Knock politely 35 Id companion 37 Most nifty 40 "Low" re "high" 41 Golf positions 42 "She Done -- Wrong" 43 Island nation 45 Mover's rental 46 Upward shove 47 Fruit stand buy 48 Javelin 49 Managed somehow 50 Beatles drummer 51 Autumn flower 52 Ships' booms 54 Scheherazade offering 55 Tailor's need 59 -- Paulo, Brazil