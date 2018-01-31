Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: February 1, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : February 01, 2018 | Updated : February 01, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 1, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Egypt's capital
 6 Sell cheap
 10 Gawk at
 14 Poe's middle name
 15 Son of Rebekah
 16 Mailbox attachment
 17 Rotisserie parts
 18 Actress Deborah --
 19 Snake's tooth
 20 Far East cuisine
 21 Relevance
 23 The blues
 25 Provided financing
 26 Moo goo -- pan
 27 Muddies up
 29 The thick of things
 32 Long short story
 36 Bother
 37 Gave out sparingly
 38 Mattress problem
 39 Mall amenity
 42 River horse, for short
 44 Softball teams
 45 Crooner -- Damone
 46 Sewed loosely
 49 Snapshot takers
 53 Disagreement
 56 Speech imperfection
 57 Not enclosed
 58 Wyatt the lawman
 59 End-of-year temp
 60 Dispatch
 61 Gin-fizz flavor
 62 Rile up
 63 School period
 64 Take care of
 65 Some bouquets
 

DOWN 
  1 Flings
 2 Precedes beta
 3 Siege of Troy story
 4 PG and R
 5 Add- -- (extras)
 6 Fakes out, on the rink
 7 Tech-support caller
 8 Retail center
 9 Cleansed
 10 Stadium cry
 11 Hormone producer
 12 Knight's weapon
 13 Urged on
 21 Frat letter
 22 Invalid
 24 Munch on
 27 Flies alone
 28 In charge of
 29 Daisy --
 30 Badges
 31 Rx giver
 32 Jot down
 33 Sugar amt.
 34 Knock politely
 35 Id companion
 37 Most nifty
 40 "Low" re "high"
 41 Golf positions
 42 "She Done -- Wrong"
 43 Island nation
 45 Mover's rental
 46 Upward shove
 47 Fruit stand buy
 48 Javelin
 49 Managed somehow
 50 Beatles drummer
 51 Autumn flower
 52 Ships' booms
 54 Scheherazade offering
 55 Tailor's need
 59 -- Paulo, Brazil

 

 

 

 
 
