Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: February 13, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : February 13, 2018 | Updated : February 13, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 13, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Soho co.
 4 Stew cookers
 8 Open-air lobbies
 13 Gleeful shout
 14 Powerful beam
 16 Fairy tale brother
 17 Shout
 18 Singer -- Cara
 19 Hoarse
 20 Atlas and Prometheus
 22 Monotony
 24 Walrus tusk
 25 Swells outward
 26 Small change
 27 Second thought
 28 Pita sandwich
 32 Not cheerfully
 34 Impostor
 35 El -- (inferior item)
 38 Was rife with
 39 Pistol fights
 40 Flashes of light
 43 Move merchandise
 44 Dress style (hyph.)
 45 Chair or bench
 49 On the wane
 51 Singer -- Reese
 52 Film hopefuls
 55 Rewards for bravery
 56 Irrationality
 57 Glitterati member
 59 Deep hole
 60 Cast a vote
 61 Cardiologist's concern
 62 Get the point
 63 Formation flyers
 64 Female rabbits
 65 Sullivan and Murrow

DOWN 
1 Acid in milk
 2 Flourish
 3 Ohio city
 4 Roman naturalist
 5 Galley slaves' need
 6 Mao -- -tung
 7 Earthy
 8 Come to terms
 9 Breached
 10 Work, as yeast
 11 Rascals
 12 Lowell and Irving
 15 Actually
 21 Sites for showing (2 wds.)
 23 Where the lion roars
 25 Cadge
 27 Status --
 29 Root vegetable
 30 Strong-scented plant
 31 Peculiar
 33 Vinyl records
 34 Not masc.
 35 Investment options
 36 Tint
 37 Electric swimmer
 38 -- kwon do
 40 Snag
 41 Oil source
 42 High school subj.
 44 Lincoln nickname
 46 Pass
 47 Joined forces
 48 Takes a sip
 50 Knife part
 51 Mortgages
 52 Bad air
 53 Adhesive strip
 54 Gambling stake
 55 Simply
 58 Mekong native

 

 

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending