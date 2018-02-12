Crossword puzzle answers: February 13, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 13, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Soho co. 4 Stew cookers 8 Open-air lobbies 13 Gleeful shout 14 Powerful beam 16 Fairy tale brother 17 Shout 18 Singer -- Cara 19 Hoarse 20 Atlas and Prometheus 22 Monotony 24 Walrus tusk 25 Swells outward 26 Small change 27 Second thought 28 Pita sandwich 32 Not cheerfully 34 Impostor 35 El -- (inferior item) 38 Was rife with 39 Pistol fights 40 Flashes of light 43 Move merchandise 44 Dress style (hyph.) 45 Chair or bench 49 On the wane 51 Singer -- Reese 52 Film hopefuls 55 Rewards for bravery 56 Irrationality 57 Glitterati member 59 Deep hole 60 Cast a vote 61 Cardiologist's concern 62 Get the point 63 Formation flyers 64 Female rabbits 65 Sullivan and Murrow
DOWN 1 Acid in milk 2 Flourish 3 Ohio city 4 Roman naturalist 5 Galley slaves' need 6 Mao -- -tung 7 Earthy 8 Come to terms 9 Breached 10 Work, as yeast 11 Rascals 12 Lowell and Irving 15 Actually 21 Sites for showing (2 wds.) 23 Where the lion roars 25 Cadge 27 Status -- 29 Root vegetable 30 Strong-scented plant 31 Peculiar 33 Vinyl records 34 Not masc. 35 Investment options 36 Tint 37 Electric swimmer 38 -- kwon do 40 Snag 41 Oil source 42 High school subj. 44 Lincoln nickname 46 Pass 47 Joined forces 48 Takes a sip 50 Knife part 51 Mortgages 52 Bad air 53 Adhesive strip 54 Gambling stake 55 Simply 58 Mekong native