Crossword puzzle answers: February 2, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 2, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Discrete 6 Let up 11 Fishing float 14 Interior design 15 Astronomer Carl -- 16 Parisian street 17 Ekberg or Garbo 18 Evidence 19 Ms. Hagen of films 20 Fix, as in cement 22 Cisco Kid flick 24 Candy 26 Fast food orders 28 Usually 29 Cone-bearer 30 Expunge 31 Curdled 35 Stir-fry pan 36 One-celled plants 37 MacGraw of film 38 Postal delivery (2 wds.) 41 Provide food and drink 43 Act the copycat 44 Dress part 45 Doctor's concern 48 Hooky player 49 Beach location 50 Bracelet dangler 51 Goofy 52 Upper regions of space 55 Mubarak predecessor 59 Theologian's subj. 60 Ivan's dollar 61 Lethargy 62 A TV "Tarzan" 63 Pocketed 64 Tomato prop