Crossword puzzle answers: February 2, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : February 02, 2018 | Updated : February 02, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 2, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Discrete
 6 Let up
 11 Fishing float
 14 Interior design
 15 Astronomer Carl --
 16 Parisian street
 17 Ekberg or Garbo
 18 Evidence
 19 Ms. Hagen of films
 20 Fix, as in cement
 22 Cisco Kid flick
 24 Candy
 26 Fast food orders
 28 Usually
 29 Cone-bearer
 30 Expunge
 31 Curdled
 35 Stir-fry pan
 36 One-celled plants
 37 MacGraw of film
 38 Postal delivery (2 wds.)
 41 Provide food and drink
 43 Act the copycat
 44 Dress part
 45 Doctor's concern
 48 Hooky player
 49 Beach location
 50 Bracelet dangler
 51 Goofy
 52 Upper regions of space
 55 Mubarak predecessor
 59 Theologian's subj.
 60 Ivan's dollar
 61 Lethargy
 62 A TV "Tarzan"
 63 Pocketed
 64 Tomato prop
 

DOWN 
1 Come-ons
 2 Church seat
 3 Excellent serve
 4 Mice and squirrels
 5 Shiver
 6 Rockies resort
 7 Medieval entertainer
 8 In the past
 9 "-- Te Ching"
 10 Not waive
 11 Beast
 12 Farther from the middle
 13 Forest animals
 21 Youngster
 23 Ottoman title
 24 Element no. 5
 25 Port near Kyoto
 26 Dull and ordinary
 27 Whim
 28 Kittens' pleas
 29 Spock's forte
 31 State as fact
 32 Forum speech
 33 Put in office
 34 Catastrophic
 36 GI need
 39 Urchins
 40 Pup groups
 41 School offerings
 42 Unwilling to compromise
 44 Bikini top
 45 Make a touchdown
 46 Alpine refrain
 47 In a crazy way
 48 Fates count
 50 Monk's quarters
 53 Famous mummy
 54 Cinemax rival
 56 Chromosome material
 57 Web-footed bird
 58 Fasten with string

 
