Crossword puzzle answers: February 2, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 2, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Discrete 6 Let up 11 Fishing float 14 Interior design 15 Astronomer Carl -- 16 Parisian street 17 Ekberg or Garbo 18 Evidence 19 Ms. Hagen of films 20 Fix, as in cement 22 Cisco Kid flick 24 Candy 26 Fast food orders 28 Usually 29 Cone-bearer 30 Expunge 31 Curdled 35 Stir-fry pan 36 One-celled plants 37 MacGraw of film 38 Postal delivery (2 wds.) 41 Provide food and drink 43 Act the copycat 44 Dress part 45 Doctor's concern 48 Hooky player 49 Beach location 50 Bracelet dangler 51 Goofy 52 Upper regions of space 55 Mubarak predecessor 59 Theologian's subj. 60 Ivan's dollar 61 Lethargy 62 A TV "Tarzan" 63 Pocketed 64 Tomato prop
DOWN 1 Come-ons 2 Church seat 3 Excellent serve 4 Mice and squirrels 5 Shiver 6 Rockies resort 7 Medieval entertainer 8 In the past 9 "-- Te Ching" 10 Not waive 11 Beast 12 Farther from the middle 13 Forest animals 21 Youngster 23 Ottoman title 24 Element no. 5 25 Port near Kyoto 26 Dull and ordinary 27 Whim 28 Kittens' pleas 29 Spock's forte 31 State as fact 32 Forum speech 33 Put in office 34 Catastrophic 36 GI need 39 Urchins 40 Pup groups 41 School offerings 42 Unwilling to compromise 44 Bikini top 45 Make a touchdown 46 Alpine refrain 47 In a crazy way 48 Fates count 50 Monk's quarters 53 Famous mummy 54 Cinemax rival 56 Chromosome material 57 Web-footed bird 58 Fasten with string