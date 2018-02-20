Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: February 21, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : February 21, 2018 | Updated : February 21, 2018

ACROSS
1 Outfitted
 5 Faint smell
 10 Quantity of firewood
 14 "Damn Yankees" vamp
 15 Kind of cassette
 16 Asian range
 17 Like some crowds
 18 Contemptuous look
 19 Turn pancakes
 20 Refuses to buy
 22 Silver and bronze
 24 Fill with wonder
 25 Cable network
 26 Leading lady
 30 Wood smoothers
 34 Flared, as a skirt
 35 Horse stopper
 37 Usher's quest
 38 Seine moorage
 39 Tail ends
 40 Tpk.
 41 Exploding star
 43 While away
 44 Expression
 46 Silent "ugh"
 48 Glossy fabrics
 50 Extreme degree
 51 NBA official
 52 Swiss city
 55 Vivacious
 60 Wood choppers
 61 Rajahs' spouses
 63 Dove's shelter
 64 Pickle or jam
 65 Move to the beat
 66 Coastal flyer
 67 Polo need
 68 Footwear
 69 Parka closer

DOWN 
 1 League
 2 Trademark
 3 Comrade-in-arms
 4 Tot service (2 wds.)
 5 Squanders
 6 Go after game
 7 "Et tu" time
 8 "-- upon this quiet life!"
 9 Math equations
 10 Loose robes
 11 Clay pot
 12 Means of shipping
 13 Drops down
 21 Got in debt
 23 That, in Guadalajara
 26 Getting older
 27 Painter's choice
 28 Fountain in Rome
 29 Dane's neighbor
 30 Sponge features
 31 Uncanny
 32 Boca --, Fla.
 33 Mushroom parts
 36 Actor -- Linden
 39 Keith of the Rolling Stones
 42 Pardon
 44 Gossip tidbit
 45 Mars
 47 Off-road vehicle
 49 Gets up
 52 Catch one's breath
 53 World's fair
 54 Flashy sign
 55 Cato's year
 56 City near Monaco
 57 Split
 58 Sight from Messina
 59 -- -dish pie
 62 Ooh companion

 

 

 

 

 
