Crossword puzzle answers: February 22, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : February 22, 2018 | Updated : February 22, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 22, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Pouches
 5 Work clothes
 10 Tiny room
 14 Break ground
 15 Not edited
 16 Tune for a diva
 17 Munitions
 18 Devoutness
 19 "Kon- --"
 20 Gossipy paper
 22 Made slower
 24 Bad tennis serve
 25 Ms. Lupino
 26 Stuck
 30 Of no value
 34 Rust component
 35 Use the oven
 37 Minstrel's instrument
 38 Barnyard animal
 39 "That's obvious!"
 40 Checkbook amt.
 41 Was very thrifty
 43 Stodgy one
 45 Metal thread
 46 Sombrero go-withs
 48 Bacon servings
 50 Alphabet ender
 51 1960s Chairman
 52 Tacks on
 56 Unrumples
 60 Pore over a book
 61 Soak in the tub
 63 Bard or minstrel
 64 Jurist -- Warren
 65 Inner fire
 66 International money
 67 Contrived
 68 Central points
 69 Plummet

DOWN 
  1 Falling-out
 2 Soprano -- Gluck
 3 Item for a barber
 4 High, as a river
 5 Mars neighbor
 6 Tennyson heroine
 7 Playing card
 8 Kooks
 9 Salon employee
 10 Jeer
 11 Mr. Satie
 12 Admire
 13 Reclined
 21 Above, to a bard
 23 Fruit cooler
 26 Buenos --, Argentina
 27 Elizabethan buccaneer
 28 "Iliad" writer
 29 Extinct birds
 30 Groom's attendant
 31 Pianist -- Blake
 32 Brenda of old comics
 33 Competitor of Graf and Hingis
 36 Leo mo.
 42 As if in a trance
 43 Horse's "lunchbox"
 44 Complains peevishly
 45 Yelled
 47 Kind of pal
 49 -- Tome
 52 Linoleum measurement
 53 Fruit tree
 54 Auditioner's aim
 55 Indian garment
 56 Basketball throw
 57 Sightseeing trip
 58 The good guy
 59 Layover
 62 Six-pointers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
