Crossword puzzle answers: February 22, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 22, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Pouches 5 Work clothes 10 Tiny room 14 Break ground 15 Not edited 16 Tune for a diva 17 Munitions 18 Devoutness 19 "Kon- --" 20 Gossipy paper 22 Made slower 24 Bad tennis serve 25 Ms. Lupino 26 Stuck 30 Of no value 34 Rust component 35 Use the oven 37 Minstrel's instrument 38 Barnyard animal 39 "That's obvious!" 40 Checkbook amt. 41 Was very thrifty 43 Stodgy one 45 Metal thread 46 Sombrero go-withs 48 Bacon servings 50 Alphabet ender 51 1960s Chairman 52 Tacks on 56 Unrumples 60 Pore over a book 61 Soak in the tub 63 Bard or minstrel 64 Jurist -- Warren 65 Inner fire 66 International money 67 Contrived 68 Central points 69 Plummet
DOWN 1 Falling-out 2 Soprano -- Gluck 3 Item for a barber 4 High, as a river 5 Mars neighbor 6 Tennyson heroine 7 Playing card 8 Kooks 9 Salon employee 10 Jeer 11 Mr. Satie 12 Admire 13 Reclined 21 Above, to a bard 23 Fruit cooler 26 Buenos --, Argentina 27 Elizabethan buccaneer 28 "Iliad" writer 29 Extinct birds 30 Groom's attendant 31 Pianist -- Blake 32 Brenda of old comics 33 Competitor of Graf and Hingis 36 Leo mo. 42 As if in a trance 43 Horse's "lunchbox" 44 Complains peevishly 45 Yelled 47 Kind of pal 49 -- Tome 52 Linoleum measurement 53 Fruit tree 54 Auditioner's aim 55 Indian garment 56 Basketball throw 57 Sightseeing trip 58 The good guy 59 Layover 62 Six-pointers