Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: February 23, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : February 23, 2018 | Updated : February 23, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 23, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Guy
 5 Pita sandwich
 9 Sympathetic
 13 Tubular pasta
 14 Is idle
 16 -- Minor
 17 Bard's river
 18 Japanese canine
 19 Fruit peel
 20 Ordered back
 22 Charters
 24 Notified
 25 Fair (hyph.)
 26 Hot and humid
 29 More thickset
 33 Backslide
 34 "Misery" costar
 35 Advantage
 36 Past
 37 Keeps away from
 38 Law (abbr.)
 39 Diving position
 41 Charged particles
 42 Gave out sparingly
 44 Printed matter of passing interest
 46 Nice and warm
 47 Enclosure
 48 Barrel
 49 Just as soon
 52 Dry white wines
 56 No-cholesterol spread
 57 Confirms
 59 Nurse's helper
 60 Restaurant offering
 61 Bilko's nickname
 62 "Faint heart -- won ..."
 63 Lap dog, slangily
 64 Simon or Diamond
 65 Sand hill

DOWN 
  1 Ivan or Nicholas
 2 Busy place
 3 Physics particle
 4 Fiesta fixtures
 5 Not reluctantly
 6 Hitched, as oxen
 7 Attack
 8 Many times
 9 Bar sing-along
 10 Osiris' wife
 11 Softball team
 12 Pops
 15 Oater locales
 21 Icy burg
 23 PC bailout key
 25 Musial and Getz
 26 Layered rock
 27 Touch base (2 wds.)
 28 Historical period
 29 Resort amenity
 30 Rock stars, say
 31 Long-plumed heron
 32 "I Am Woman" singer
 34 Strike a --
 37 Mountain ranges
 40 Place to eavesdrop
 42 Rx amount
 43 San Francisco Bay city
 45 Fannie --
 46 Mortarboard ornament
 48 Welsh dog
 49 Frolic
 50 Sheltered
 51 Veneer wood
 52 Nothing but
 53 In -- of
 54 Churchill successor
 55 Wizened
 58 Commuter vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending