Crossword puzzle answers: February 23, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 23, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Guy 5 Pita sandwich 9 Sympathetic 13 Tubular pasta 14 Is idle 16 -- Minor 17 Bard's river 18 Japanese canine 19 Fruit peel 20 Ordered back 22 Charters 24 Notified 25 Fair (hyph.) 26 Hot and humid 29 More thickset 33 Backslide 34 "Misery" costar 35 Advantage 36 Past 37 Keeps away from 38 Law (abbr.) 39 Diving position 41 Charged particles 42 Gave out sparingly 44 Printed matter of passing interest 46 Nice and warm 47 Enclosure 48 Barrel 49 Just as soon 52 Dry white wines 56 No-cholesterol spread 57 Confirms 59 Nurse's helper 60 Restaurant offering 61 Bilko's nickname 62 "Faint heart -- won ..." 63 Lap dog, slangily 64 Simon or Diamond 65 Sand hill