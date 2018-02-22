Crossword puzzle answers: February 23, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 23, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Guy 5 Pita sandwich 9 Sympathetic 13 Tubular pasta 14 Is idle 16 -- Minor 17 Bard's river 18 Japanese canine 19 Fruit peel 20 Ordered back 22 Charters 24 Notified 25 Fair (hyph.) 26 Hot and humid 29 More thickset 33 Backslide 34 "Misery" costar 35 Advantage 36 Past 37 Keeps away from 38 Law (abbr.) 39 Diving position 41 Charged particles 42 Gave out sparingly 44 Printed matter of passing interest 46 Nice and warm 47 Enclosure 48 Barrel 49 Just as soon 52 Dry white wines 56 No-cholesterol spread 57 Confirms 59 Nurse's helper 60 Restaurant offering 61 Bilko's nickname 62 "Faint heart -- won ..." 63 Lap dog, slangily 64 Simon or Diamond 65 Sand hill
DOWN 1 Ivan or Nicholas 2 Busy place 3 Physics particle 4 Fiesta fixtures 5 Not reluctantly 6 Hitched, as oxen 7 Attack 8 Many times 9 Bar sing-along 10 Osiris' wife 11 Softball team 12 Pops 15 Oater locales 21 Icy burg 23 PC bailout key 25 Musial and Getz 26 Layered rock 27 Touch base (2 wds.) 28 Historical period 29 Resort amenity 30 Rock stars, say 31 Long-plumed heron 32 "I Am Woman" singer 34 Strike a -- 37 Mountain ranges 40 Place to eavesdrop 42 Rx amount 43 San Francisco Bay city 45 Fannie -- 46 Mortarboard ornament 48 Welsh dog 49 Frolic 50 Sheltered 51 Veneer wood 52 Nothing but 53 In -- of 54 Churchill successor 55 Wizened 58 Commuter vehicle