Crossword puzzle answers: February 26, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
 Published : February 26, 2018 | Updated : February 26, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 26, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Weed preventer
 6 Diva's melody
 10 Drove too fast
 14 Insurance center
 15 Duds
 16 Region
 17 Adjuncts
 19 Ship's tiller
 20 Sugar amts.
 21 Before
 22 Expire
 24 Hotfoot it
 26 Hombre's address
 28 Relaxes
 32 Stop sign
 36 Thunders
 37 Strides
 39 Glasgow refusal
 40 Equal to the task
 41 Taxi alternatives
 42 Wet down
 43 Digital watch display
 44 Second showing
 45 Sulked angrily
 46 Least busy
 48 Nonstop
 50 Robbery
 52 Rte. mappers
 53 Hinder
 56 Loud thud
 58 Fastener
 62 Not clothed
 63 Creepy feeling (2 wds.)
 66 Golden calf, e.g.
 67 Sicilian spewer
 68 Alliances
 69 Bastes
 70 Short distance
 71 Diamond weight

DOWN 
  1 Zoo barrier
 2 Refs
 3 Reindeer herder
 4 Grinning cat
 5 Chinese dynasty
 6 Culture dish goo
 7 Storms
 8 Dublin's loc.
 9 Failures to be present
 10 African desert
 11 Warm-up
 12 Congers
 13 Noblewoman
 18 Exploit
 23 Bushels
 25 DEL neighbor,on a PC
 27 Time of the mammals
 28 Europe-Asia divider
 29 Peace Prize founder
 30 Ralph -- Emerson
 31 Jets forth
 33 Dwarf cousin
 34 Caravan halts
 35 Requires
 38 Sun Devils' sch.
 41 Attacks
 42 Luau lure (hyph.)
 44 Marsh grass
 45 Watchdog org.
 47 Moves around an axis
 49 Title
 51 Meat cut (hyph.)
 53 Wading bird
 54 Produced
 55 Stern opposite
 57 Immediately
 59 Roman love god
 60 Pet-adoption org.
 61 Hey you!
 64 Baseball's Mel --
 65 U.K. network

 
