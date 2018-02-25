Crossword puzzle answers: February 26, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 26, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Weed preventer 6 Diva's melody 10 Drove too fast 14 Insurance center 15 Duds 16 Region 17 Adjuncts 19 Ship's tiller 20 Sugar amts. 21 Before 22 Expire 24 Hotfoot it 26 Hombre's address 28 Relaxes 32 Stop sign 36 Thunders 37 Strides 39 Glasgow refusal 40 Equal to the task 41 Taxi alternatives 42 Wet down 43 Digital watch display 44 Second showing 45 Sulked angrily 46 Least busy 48 Nonstop 50 Robbery 52 Rte. mappers 53 Hinder 56 Loud thud 58 Fastener 62 Not clothed 63 Creepy feeling (2 wds.) 66 Golden calf, e.g. 67 Sicilian spewer 68 Alliances 69 Bastes 70 Short distance 71 Diamond weight