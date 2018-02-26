No Ad

Crossword puzzle answers: February 27, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : February 27, 2018 | Updated : February 27, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 27, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Fanatic's feeling
 5 Frozen desserts
 9 Pungent
 14 Famed lioness
 15 Firm grasp
 16 Flatterer
 17 Comic headliner (2 wds.)
 19 Flood barrier
 20 Chimpanzee
 21 Close kin
 22 Gawks
 24 Puts into law
 26 Painter -- Chagall
 27 Beluga product
 28 Most tedious
 31 Change gears
 34 Barely move
 35 Cabin
 37 Opens the window
 38 Helen of Troy's lover
 39 Adhesives
 40 Three -- -- kind
 41 Wall Street dread
 42 Fruit dessert
 43 Dull
 45 Question starter
 46 Playing cards
 47 Was in a brawl
 50 Rowboat seat
 52 Decompose
 53 Have a mortgage
 55 Makes like a mule
 56 Skin
 59 Wears a crown
 60 Hourly fee
 61 Rescue
 62 Kind of rocket
 63 Not barefoot
 64 Busy European airport

DOWN 
  1 Catherine -- -Jones
 2 Flee to the J.P.
 3 Ski resort in Colorado
 4 Chem room
 5 Set on fire
 6 Finds fault
 7 Half of zwei
 8 Given to bursts of excitement
 9 On the loose (2 wds.)
 10 Strong-arm
 11 Carry on
 12 Fateful date
 13 Color
 18 English racetrack
 23 Perky flavors
 25 Woofs
 28 Sensational and shocking
 29 Feng --
 30 Antacid brand
 31 -- Paulo, Brazil
 32 Stereo (hyph.)
 33 Shah's land
 34 Staircase parts
 36 Recipe meas.
 38 Gazette
 39 Shipboard quaff
 41 "Guernica" painter
 42 River rapids
 44 Twain lad
 45 Like the forest
 47 Certain corn chip
 48 Marge Simpson's hubby
 49 Diagonal pattern
 50 Choice on some quizzes
 51 Guard's cry
 54 Catch sight of
 55 Icy remark?
 57 Cry of disgust
 58 Sorority letter

 

 
