Crossword puzzle answers: February 27, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 27, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Fanatic's feeling 5 Frozen desserts 9 Pungent 14 Famed lioness 15 Firm grasp 16 Flatterer 17 Comic headliner (2 wds.) 19 Flood barrier 20 Chimpanzee 21 Close kin 22 Gawks 24 Puts into law 26 Painter -- Chagall 27 Beluga product 28 Most tedious 31 Change gears 34 Barely move 35 Cabin 37 Opens the window 38 Helen of Troy's lover 39 Adhesives 40 Three -- -- kind 41 Wall Street dread 42 Fruit dessert 43 Dull 45 Question starter 46 Playing cards 47 Was in a brawl 50 Rowboat seat 52 Decompose 53 Have a mortgage 55 Makes like a mule 56 Skin 59 Wears a crown 60 Hourly fee 61 Rescue 62 Kind of rocket 63 Not barefoot 64 Busy European airport
DOWN 1 Catherine -- -Jones 2 Flee to the J.P. 3 Ski resort in Colorado 4 Chem room 5 Set on fire 6 Finds fault 7 Half of zwei 8 Given to bursts of excitement 9 On the loose (2 wds.) 10 Strong-arm 11 Carry on 12 Fateful date 13 Color 18 English racetrack 23 Perky flavors 25 Woofs 28 Sensational and shocking 29 Feng -- 30 Antacid brand 31 -- Paulo, Brazil 32 Stereo (hyph.) 33 Shah's land 34 Staircase parts 36 Recipe meas. 38 Gazette 39 Shipboard quaff 41 "Guernica" painter 42 River rapids 44 Twain lad 45 Like the forest 47 Certain corn chip 48 Marge Simpson's hubby 49 Diagonal pattern 50 Choice on some quizzes 51 Guard's cry 54 Catch sight of 55 Icy remark? 57 Cry of disgust 58 Sorority letter