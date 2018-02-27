Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: February 28, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
Metro Games
 Published : February 27, 2018 | Updated : February 28, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 28, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Clean the deck
 5 Feel sore
 9 Stays near the shore
 14 Whey-faced
 15 Creme caramel
 16 "Too many cooks ..." e.g.
 17 Upper limbs
 18 Strong, as venison
 19 Type of eclipse
 20 Chinese exercises (2 wds.)
 22 On a bicycle
 24 Suspense
 26 Circle of flowers
 27 Slide-show need
 30 Cheer
 35 Slack
 36 Debatable
 37 Airport exit
 38 Non-flying bird
 39 Ivories tickler
 42 Upsilon preceder
 43 Nasty remarks
 45 Network
 46 Smells awful
 48 Sentimentality
 50 Art categories
 51 GI address
 52 Long-plumed heron
 54 Vulture's dinner
 58 Kind of tire
 61 Comic-strip queen
 62 Pharaoh's god
 64 Branch
 66 Like a judge
 67 Brad of the movies
 68 Jacob's son
 69 Exhilarating
 70 Divers' milieus
 71 Shangri-la

DOWN 
1 Mineral spring
 2 Toad feature
 3 -- mater
 4 Anyway
 5 Crochet project
 6 Prospector's filing
 7 Smokehouse hanger
 8 "Shepherd Moons" chanteuse
 9 Squandered
 10 Like some fans
 11 Surrealist painter
 12 Victorian oath
 13 Desiccated
 21 Go furtively
 23 Ribs, slangily
 25 Worry, plus
 27 Sleighs or luges
 28 Stand-up performer
 29 Scratchy
 31 Burglar's "key"
 32 Dinner guest
 33 Property marker
 34 Kiddie-lit author
 36 Shopping plaza
 40 Ice hut
 41 At bay
 44 Felt a sharp, stinging pain
 47 License
 49 Drone's home
 50 Endowments
 53 The fabulous Garbo
 54 Billfold contents
 55 -- vera lotion
 56 Ms. McEntire of music
 57 Nods off
 59 Impressed, plus
 60 Not taped
 63 Rail securer
 65 Win at rummy

 

 

 
