Crossword puzzle answers: February 28, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 28, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Clean the deck 5 Feel sore 9 Stays near the shore 14 Whey-faced 15 Creme caramel 16 "Too many cooks ..." e.g. 17 Upper limbs 18 Strong, as venison 19 Type of eclipse 20 Chinese exercises (2 wds.) 22 On a bicycle 24 Suspense 26 Circle of flowers 27 Slide-show need 30 Cheer 35 Slack 36 Debatable 37 Airport exit 38 Non-flying bird 39 Ivories tickler 42 Upsilon preceder 43 Nasty remarks 45 Network 46 Smells awful 48 Sentimentality 50 Art categories 51 GI address 52 Long-plumed heron 54 Vulture's dinner 58 Kind of tire 61 Comic-strip queen 62 Pharaoh's god 64 Branch 66 Like a judge 67 Brad of the movies 68 Jacob's son 69 Exhilarating 70 Divers' milieus 71 Shangri-la
DOWN 1 Mineral spring 2 Toad feature 3 -- mater 4 Anyway 5 Crochet project 6 Prospector's filing 7 Smokehouse hanger 8 "Shepherd Moons" chanteuse 9 Squandered 10 Like some fans 11 Surrealist painter 12 Victorian oath 13 Desiccated 21 Go furtively 23 Ribs, slangily 25 Worry, plus 27 Sleighs or luges 28 Stand-up performer 29 Scratchy 31 Burglar's "key" 32 Dinner guest 33 Property marker 34 Kiddie-lit author 36 Shopping plaza 40 Ice hut 41 At bay 44 Felt a sharp, stinging pain 47 License 49 Drone's home 50 Endowments 53 The fabulous Garbo 54 Billfold contents 55 -- vera lotion 56 Ms. McEntire of music 57 Nods off 59 Impressed, plus 60 Not taped 63 Rail securer 65 Win at rummy