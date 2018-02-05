Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: February 6, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
 Published : February 06, 2018 | Updated : February 06, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 6, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Mr. Spock's forte
 6 Where roses climb
 11 Mo. fractions
 14 Posh hotel lobbies
 15 Ben on "Bonanza"
 16 Wheel buy (2 wds.)
 17 Ramp alternative
 18 They light up the night
 20 Sweetie
 21 Deep blue
 23 A-frame feature
 24 Willem of "Platoon"
 26 For the most part
 28 Snazzy
 30 Uses hip boots
 31 Horrible bosses
 32 She took the veil
 33 Energy
 36 Jorge -- Borges
 37 Lumpy fruits
 38 Nukes
 39 Laid back
 40 Melts snow
 41 Quotes from
 42 Upper, maybe
 43 Rue the day
 44 Stuffed corn husks
 47 Headless statue
 48 On -- -- (hot)
 49 Russo or Magritte
 50 Deli units
 53 Fossil find
 56 Cravat's kin
 58 Corn serving
 59 Gem surface
 60 Pay to use
 61 Deli loaf
 62 Just picked
 63 Nail alternative
 

DOWN 
1 Mascara target
 2 Dog in "Beetle Bailey"
 3 Auto race (2 wds.)
 4 Sequel's sequel
 5 Wine orders
 6 Michael Caine role
 7 Make turbid
 8 "It's c-c-cold!"
 9 Half and half?
 10 Ring figure
 11 Forgo
 12 Camel driver's command
 13 Smart-mouthed
 19 Drops behind
 22 Also not
 25 Chest-beaters
 26 Wildlife refuges
 27 States further
 28 Cutie
 29 Water, in Baja
 30 Fury
 32 Expressways
 33 Crime deterrent (2 wds.)
 34 Rapier's kin
 35 Furtive sound
 37 Trim, as expenses
 38 Sharp turns
 40 Liquidate (2 wds.)
 41 Quick breakfasts
 42 Pet toy
 43 Prez after Jimmy
 44 Spud
 45 Vast assortment
 46 Watered silk
 47 Hen's lack
 49 Road map nos.
 51 Big name in speakers
 52 Slumgullion
 54 Disqualify
 55 Hotel freebie
 57 Wall St. watchdog

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
