Crossword puzzle answers: February 6, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 6, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Mr. Spock's forte 6 Where roses climb 11 Mo. fractions 14 Posh hotel lobbies 15 Ben on "Bonanza" 16 Wheel buy (2 wds.) 17 Ramp alternative 18 They light up the night 20 Sweetie 21 Deep blue 23 A-frame feature 24 Willem of "Platoon" 26 For the most part 28 Snazzy 30 Uses hip boots 31 Horrible bosses 32 She took the veil 33 Energy 36 Jorge -- Borges 37 Lumpy fruits 38 Nukes 39 Laid back 40 Melts snow 41 Quotes from 42 Upper, maybe 43 Rue the day 44 Stuffed corn husks 47 Headless statue 48 On -- -- (hot) 49 Russo or Magritte 50 Deli units 53 Fossil find 56 Cravat's kin 58 Corn serving 59 Gem surface 60 Pay to use 61 Deli loaf 62 Just picked 63 Nail alternative
DOWN 1 Mascara target 2 Dog in "Beetle Bailey" 3 Auto race (2 wds.) 4 Sequel's sequel 5 Wine orders 6 Michael Caine role 7 Make turbid 8 "It's c-c-cold!" 9 Half and half? 10 Ring figure 11 Forgo 12 Camel driver's command 13 Smart-mouthed 19 Drops behind 22 Also not 25 Chest-beaters 26 Wildlife refuges 27 States further 28 Cutie 29 Water, in Baja 30 Fury 32 Expressways 33 Crime deterrent (2 wds.) 34 Rapier's kin 35 Furtive sound 37 Trim, as expenses 38 Sharp turns 40 Liquidate (2 wds.) 41 Quick breakfasts 42 Pet toy 43 Prez after Jimmy 44 Spud 45 Vast assortment 46 Watered silk 47 Hen's lack 49 Road map nos. 51 Big name in speakers 52 Slumgullion 54 Disqualify 55 Hotel freebie 57 Wall St. watchdog