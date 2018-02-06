Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: February 7, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
 Published : February 07, 2018 | Updated : February 07, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 7, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Regatta entrant
 6 Tijuana Ms.
 10 Sturdy lock
 14 Let happen
 15 Hard benches
 16 Net surfer
 17 Quiet type?
 18 Long-legged wader
 19 Quaker colonist
 20 Trick to evade
 22 Canape topper
 23 End of a lion's tail
 24 Vive le --!
 26 Comply (2 wds.)
 30 Braced oneself
 34 Place for croutons
 35 Not e'en once
 36 Ms. Thurman
 37 Mother of Horus
 38 Applied a crowbar
 40 John, in Ireland
 41 Width of a cir.
 42 Whammy
 43 Tempus --
 44 Wins over
 46 Slalom necessity (2 wds.)
 48 Baseball stat.
 49 Vote
 50 Lurch
 53 "Whew!" evokers (2 wds.)
 59 Dashiell's peer
 60 "-- Krishna ..."
 61 Salamanders
 62 Polygraph flunker
 63 Says please
 64 Research funds
 65 Longings
 66 Straphanger's lack
 67 Epics
 

DOWN 
1 Root crop
 2 Noted diamond surname
 3 Primitive weapon
 4 Cat, to a flea
 5 Chirped
 6 Dressed to the nines
 7 Confute
 8 Branch
 9 Said positively
 10 BMW driver, maybe
 11 Not in harbor
 12 Mardi Gras follower
 13 Coastal flyer
 21 Massage
 25 Above, to a bard
 26 Stage whisper
 27 Water holder
 28 Homer opus
 29 "-- Kapital"
 30 Watch
 31 "Hasta --, amigo!"
 32 Spam, maybe
 33 Beatrice's admirer
 35 Slangy refusal
 38 Toothy fish
 39 ER staffers
 40 Have a late meal
 42 Bump hard
 43 Iron shavings
 45 Moray catchers
 46 Tenderest
 47 Eur. airline
 49 It might be down
 50 Count on
 51 Buffalo's lake
 52 Joie de vivre
 54 Lighten up
 55 Vaccines
 56 Pirate's booty
 57 Vulcan's forge
 58 Former JFK arrivals

 

 

 

 

 

 
