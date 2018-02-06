Crossword puzzle answers: February 7, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 7, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Regatta entrant 6 Tijuana Ms. 10 Sturdy lock 14 Let happen 15 Hard benches 16 Net surfer 17 Quiet type? 18 Long-legged wader 19 Quaker colonist 20 Trick to evade 22 Canape topper 23 End of a lion's tail 24 Vive le --! 26 Comply (2 wds.) 30 Braced oneself 34 Place for croutons 35 Not e'en once 36 Ms. Thurman 37 Mother of Horus 38 Applied a crowbar 40 John, in Ireland 41 Width of a cir. 42 Whammy 43 Tempus -- 44 Wins over 46 Slalom necessity (2 wds.) 48 Baseball stat. 49 Vote 50 Lurch 53 "Whew!" evokers (2 wds.) 59 Dashiell's peer 60 "-- Krishna ..." 61 Salamanders 62 Polygraph flunker 63 Says please 64 Research funds 65 Longings 66 Straphanger's lack 67 Epics
DOWN 1 Root crop 2 Noted diamond surname 3 Primitive weapon 4 Cat, to a flea 5 Chirped 6 Dressed to the nines 7 Confute 8 Branch 9 Said positively 10 BMW driver, maybe 11 Not in harbor 12 Mardi Gras follower 13 Coastal flyer 21 Massage 25 Above, to a bard 26 Stage whisper 27 Water holder 28 Homer opus 29 "-- Kapital" 30 Watch 31 "Hasta --, amigo!" 32 Spam, maybe 33 Beatrice's admirer 35 Slangy refusal 38 Toothy fish 39 ER staffers 40 Have a late meal 42 Bump hard 43 Iron shavings 45 Moray catchers 46 Tenderest 47 Eur. airline 49 It might be down 50 Count on 51 Buffalo's lake 52 Joie de vivre 54 Lighten up 55 Vaccines 56 Pirate's booty 57 Vulcan's forge 58 Former JFK arrivals