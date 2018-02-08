Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: February 9, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
 Published : February 09, 2018 | Updated : February 09, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 9, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Beefcake model
5 Spotted horse
10 Implored
14 Horror-flick staple
15 McEnroe's ex
16 Rev the engine
17 Sink feature
18 Parboil
19 Job safety org.
20 Make a choice
22 "Paper Lion" author
24 Pseudonyms, for short
26 Uh-huh
27 Kind of strike
30 Vistas
34 Ending for depart
35 Doctorate exams
38 Liszt opus
39 -- Dawn Chong
40 Engine noise
42 Ball club VIP
43 Priceless viol.
46 Offend the nose
48 Panhandle
49 Checked out
51 Diplomacy
53 Newsman -- Abel
55 Line- -- veto
56 Flu shots
60 Computer guru
64 Romance, to Juan
65 Carp
67 Right on a map
68 "Nautilus" skipper
69 Swiss peak
70 "A-Tisket, A-Tasket" singer
71 Kind of job
72 Mars a car
73 Chair-back piece
 

DOWN 
1 Some NCOs
2 Ran fast
3 Europe-Asia range
4 Hinge on
5 Stamp's stamp
6 Fortune 500 abbr.
7 Lowest high tide
8 Keep score
9 Vintage tunes
10 Nostradamus, e.g.
11 Most recent
12 Canyon reply
13 Faculty honcho
21 Ms. Chanel
23 Armor-breaking weapon
25 Laurel and Getz
27 German sausage
28 Steamed
29 Knowing looks
31 Gives Novocain
32 Beats by a hair
33 Suit material
36 Realty offering
37 Asimov genre (hyph.)
41 Yarn pros
44 Had to apologize (2 wds.)
45 Bagel shop
47 Nudge, perhaps
50 Nicked
52 Sajak and Trebek
54 Paranormal, to some
56 They may move you
57 Revival shout
58 "Juke Box Baby" crooner
59 Billboard
61 Passageway
62 Cuba, to Castro
63 "L'--, c'est moi"
66 -- peeve

 

 
