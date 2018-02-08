Crossword puzzle answers: February 9, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on February 9, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Beefcake model 5 Spotted horse 10 Implored 14 Horror-flick staple 15 McEnroe's ex 16 Rev the engine 17 Sink feature 18 Parboil 19 Job safety org. 20 Make a choice 22 "Paper Lion" author 24 Pseudonyms, for short 26 Uh-huh 27 Kind of strike 30 Vistas 34 Ending for depart 35 Doctorate exams 38 Liszt opus 39 -- Dawn Chong 40 Engine noise 42 Ball club VIP 43 Priceless viol. 46 Offend the nose 48 Panhandle 49 Checked out 51 Diplomacy 53 Newsman -- Abel 55 Line- -- veto 56 Flu shots 60 Computer guru 64 Romance, to Juan 65 Carp 67 Right on a map 68 "Nautilus" skipper 69 Swiss peak 70 "A-Tisket, A-Tasket" singer 71 Kind of job 72 Mars a car 73 Chair-back piece
DOWN 1 Some NCOs 2 Ran fast 3 Europe-Asia range 4 Hinge on 5 Stamp's stamp 6 Fortune 500 abbr. 7 Lowest high tide 8 Keep score 9 Vintage tunes 10 Nostradamus, e.g. 11 Most recent 12 Canyon reply 13 Faculty honcho 21 Ms. Chanel 23 Armor-breaking weapon 25 Laurel and Getz 27 German sausage 28 Steamed 29 Knowing looks 31 Gives Novocain 32 Beats by a hair 33 Suit material 36 Realty offering 37 Asimov genre (hyph.) 41 Yarn pros 44 Had to apologize (2 wds.) 45 Bagel shop 47 Nudge, perhaps 50 Nicked 52 Sajak and Trebek 54 Paranormal, to some 56 They may move you 57 Revival shout 58 "Juke Box Baby" crooner 59 Billboard 61 Passageway 62 Cuba, to Castro 63 "L'--, c'est moi" 66 -- peeve