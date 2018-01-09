Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: January 10, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : January 10, 2018 | Updated : January 10, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 10, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Talk-show name
 6 "In Xanadu did -- Khan ..."
 11 Whirlpool locale
 14 Kentucky explorer
 15 Asimov or Hayes
 16 Cycle starter
 17 Without a flaw
 18 Cardiff natives
 19 PC acronym
 20 Ripple pattern
 22 Ridiculous
 24 Bites
 28 Sounded like a cat
 29 Invent
 30 Landing places
 32 Engine parts
 33 Diva's performance
 35 Snaky fish
 39 Cornelia -- Skinner
 40 Tooth-puller's org.
 41 Hoof-on-pavement sound
 42 Sherpa's sighting
 43 Spiral-horned antelope
 45 Melville title
 46 Lucy's sidekick
 48 Actor -- Borgnine
 50 Deletes data
 53 Round objects
 54 Coffee and steamed milk
 55 Eccentric
 57 "Green" prefix
 58 Carnivore's delight (hyph.)
 60 Shakes hands
 65 Ring thing
 66 Terre --, Ind.
 67 "The King"
 68 Fabric meas.
 69 Organic compound
 70 Trapshooting
 

DOWN 
 1 Sapporo sash
 2 Bean hull
 3 Fish-to-be
 4 Miscellany
 5 Gridiron gear
 6 Fuzzy fruit
 7 Net surfer
 8 Hay bundle
 9 Vegas lead-in
 10 Sorer
 11 Chaff
 12 Facedown
 13 Drew a bead on
 21 Fridge stick
 23 Rocket part (2 wds.)
 24 "Star Trek" physician
 25 Take the podium
 26 Pay by mail
 27 Most impudent
 28 Drop -- -- line
 30 Bike part
 31 Where Tabriz is
 34 Turn white
 36 First name in glue
 37 Baggy
 38 Laundry problems
 43 Codgers' queries
 44 Part of LAPD
 47 Grow canines
 49 Jingles
 50 Mournful poem
 51 Went hotfoot
 52 Element's units
 53 Herd member
 55 Prize fight
 56 Penny --
 59 -- -relief
 61 Wapiti
 62 Festive night
 63 Extra inning cause
 64 Mach 1 exceeder of yore

 

 
