Crossword puzzle answers: January 10, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 10, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Talk-show name 6 "In Xanadu did -- Khan ..." 11 Whirlpool locale 14 Kentucky explorer 15 Asimov or Hayes 16 Cycle starter 17 Without a flaw 18 Cardiff natives 19 PC acronym 20 Ripple pattern 22 Ridiculous 24 Bites 28 Sounded like a cat 29 Invent 30 Landing places 32 Engine parts 33 Diva's performance 35 Snaky fish 39 Cornelia -- Skinner 40 Tooth-puller's org. 41 Hoof-on-pavement sound 42 Sherpa's sighting 43 Spiral-horned antelope 45 Melville title 46 Lucy's sidekick 48 Actor -- Borgnine 50 Deletes data 53 Round objects 54 Coffee and steamed milk 55 Eccentric 57 "Green" prefix 58 Carnivore's delight (hyph.) 60 Shakes hands 65 Ring thing 66 Terre --, Ind. 67 "The King" 68 Fabric meas. 69 Organic compound 70 Trapshooting
DOWN 1 Sapporo sash 2 Bean hull 3 Fish-to-be 4 Miscellany 5 Gridiron gear 6 Fuzzy fruit 7 Net surfer 8 Hay bundle 9 Vegas lead-in 10 Sorer 11 Chaff 12 Facedown 13 Drew a bead on 21 Fridge stick 23 Rocket part (2 wds.) 24 "Star Trek" physician 25 Take the podium 26 Pay by mail 27 Most impudent 28 Drop -- -- line 30 Bike part 31 Where Tabriz is 34 Turn white 36 First name in glue 37 Baggy 38 Laundry problems 43 Codgers' queries 44 Part of LAPD 47 Grow canines 49 Jingles 50 Mournful poem 51 Went hotfoot 52 Element's units 53 Herd member 55 Prize fight 56 Penny -- 59 -- -relief 61 Wapiti 62 Festive night 63 Extra inning cause 64 Mach 1 exceeder of yore