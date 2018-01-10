Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: January 11, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
Metro Games
 Published : January 11, 2018 | Updated : January 11, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 11, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Dutch airline
 4 Tusked animal
 8 Bank no.
 12 Lady of the haus
 13 Cathedral part
 14 Of the Arctic
 16 Jar tops
 17 Spouse (2 wds.)
 19 Turn into bone
 21 Bow shape
 22 Felt grateful
 23 A -- for news
 25 Electrical units
 27 Trekkers to Holy Places
 31 Western movies
 35 -- day now
 36 Cornered (2 wds.)
 38 Come clean
 39 Happy rumble
 41 George of "Blume in Love"
 43 Mr. Arnaz
 44 Tunes from an opera
 46 Fix up a house
 48 Beatty or Rorem
 49 Zone
 51 Casino wheel
 53 Mon. follower
 55 Pointed arch
 56 Mr. Ducommun
 59 PD dispatch
 61 Shelled, as corn
 65 Travel bug?
 68 Franc's replacer
 69 Misprint
 70 -- fixe
 71 Sudden foray
 72 Hideaways
 73 Autocrat of yore
 74 Seek damages
 

DOWN 
 1 -- Kringle
 2 Highland youths
 3 Woolgathering
 4 Minds a kid (hyph.)
 5 Unbar, in poetry
 6 Nick and Nora's dog
 7 Of an earlier style
 8 IRS time
 9 Like Sajak and Vanna did
 10 Crab appendage
 11 Bedtime story
 12 "Alice" waitress
 15 P.O. service
 18 Canyon reply
 20 Town meetings
 24 Grill remnant
 26 Bad prefix
 27 Hemingway and others
 28 Accustom
 29 Songlike
 30 Less ignorant
 32 Contest
 33 Odometer button
 34 Lose traction
 37 Brutish one
 40 Played the fink (2 wds.)
 42 Merriment
 45 --'wester
 47 Salad-dressing cheese
 50 Nurture
 52 Conger catchers
 54 Leave, slangily
 56 Farm animal
 57 Hog fat
 58 About, in memos (2 wds.)
 60 Leafs out
 62 Oahu cookout
 63 Canal of song
 64 Pentagon grp.
 66 RN stations
 67 Octopus abode

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
