Crossword puzzle answers: January 11, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 11, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Dutch airline 4 Tusked animal 8 Bank no. 12 Lady of the haus 13 Cathedral part 14 Of the Arctic 16 Jar tops 17 Spouse (2 wds.) 19 Turn into bone 21 Bow shape 22 Felt grateful 23 A -- for news 25 Electrical units 27 Trekkers to Holy Places 31 Western movies 35 -- day now 36 Cornered (2 wds.) 38 Come clean 39 Happy rumble 41 George of "Blume in Love" 43 Mr. Arnaz 44 Tunes from an opera 46 Fix up a house 48 Beatty or Rorem 49 Zone 51 Casino wheel 53 Mon. follower 55 Pointed arch 56 Mr. Ducommun 59 PD dispatch 61 Shelled, as corn 65 Travel bug? 68 Franc's replacer 69 Misprint 70 -- fixe 71 Sudden foray 72 Hideaways 73 Autocrat of yore 74 Seek damages
DOWN 1 -- Kringle 2 Highland youths 3 Woolgathering 4 Minds a kid (hyph.) 5 Unbar, in poetry 6 Nick and Nora's dog 7 Of an earlier style 8 IRS time 9 Like Sajak and Vanna did 10 Crab appendage 11 Bedtime story 12 "Alice" waitress 15 P.O. service 18 Canyon reply 20 Town meetings 24 Grill remnant 26 Bad prefix 27 Hemingway and others 28 Accustom 29 Songlike 30 Less ignorant 32 Contest 33 Odometer button 34 Lose traction 37 Brutish one 40 Played the fink (2 wds.) 42 Merriment 45 --'wester 47 Salad-dressing cheese 50 Nurture 52 Conger catchers 54 Leave, slangily 56 Farm animal 57 Hog fat 58 About, in memos (2 wds.) 60 Leafs out 62 Oahu cookout 63 Canal of song 64 Pentagon grp. 66 RN stations 67 Octopus abode