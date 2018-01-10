Crossword puzzle answers: January 11, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 11, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Dutch airline 4 Tusked animal 8 Bank no. 12 Lady of the haus 13 Cathedral part 14 Of the Arctic 16 Jar tops 17 Spouse (2 wds.) 19 Turn into bone 21 Bow shape 22 Felt grateful 23 A -- for news 25 Electrical units 27 Trekkers to Holy Places 31 Western movies 35 -- day now 36 Cornered (2 wds.) 38 Come clean 39 Happy rumble 41 George of "Blume in Love" 43 Mr. Arnaz 44 Tunes from an opera 46 Fix up a house 48 Beatty or Rorem 49 Zone 51 Casino wheel 53 Mon. follower 55 Pointed arch 56 Mr. Ducommun 59 PD dispatch 61 Shelled, as corn 65 Travel bug? 68 Franc's replacer 69 Misprint 70 -- fixe 71 Sudden foray 72 Hideaways 73 Autocrat of yore 74 Seek damages