Crossword puzzle answers: January 12, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
 Published : January 12, 2018 | Updated : January 12, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 12, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Oktober ending
 5 Mince
 9 Intelligent
 14 Radius companion
 15 Town east of Wichita
 16 Excessive
 17 Flood, probably
 19 Comic-strip queen
 20 Homer-hitter Mel
 21 Bede of fiction
 22 Push down
 23 Used-car deals
 25 Makes public
 26 Dues payer, for short
 27 Likes (2 wds.)
 30 Facilitates
 33 Truffle's cousin
 34 Bowler
 36 MD employers
 37 Privilege
 38 Ibsen woman
 39 Sun, in Acapulco
 40 Assumed as fact
 41 Cloud follower
 42 Partied hearty
 44 Diner lunch
 45 WWW addresses
 46 Spare time
 50 Mild and pleasant
 52 Tentative project
 53 Early evening
 54 Russian boatman's river
 55 Be attracted toward
 57 Flu strain
 58 Several
 59 Culture medium
 60 Suspicious
 61 On the horizon
 62 Quip
 

DOWN 
  1 Turmoil
 2 Bring cheer
 3 Nasty moods
 4 Camel's-hair color
 5 Tiara
 6 Whits
 7 Kadiddlehopper
 8 It may be bent or lent
 9 Spat
 10 Hedger's word
 11 "Et tu" time
 12 Prunes back
 13 Mauna --
 18 Corduroy ribs
 22 Skinflint
 24 City in Iowa
 25 Burr or Copland
 27 -- down (got quiet)
 28 Odin's son
 29 Skiff movers
 30 Geezers' replies
 31 Eros, in Rome
 32 Loafer part
 33 Budges
 35 Do lacework
 37 Rolling, in a way
 38 They may be mixed
 40 Where to find Dresden
 41 Deli crepes
 43 Coarse
 44 Lodge builder
 46 Pack animal
 47 Common practice
 48 Rudner and Moreno
 49 Apply oneself
 50 Big name in speakers
 51 What never to tell (2 wds.)
 52 Univ. staffer
 54 Actor -- Kilmer
 55 Youth org.
 56 -- Mahal

 

 
