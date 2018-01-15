Crossword puzzle answers: January 16, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 16, 2018.
ACROSS 1 "LionKing"villain 5 Animal-rightsorg. 9 Winery'sneed 14 Leafdivision 15 Tightasadrum 16 Shipboardromance 17 All-purposetrucks 18 Disconnect 19 DellaorPeeWee 20 Bureaucrat'sdelight(2wds.) 22 Transformed 24 SaintTeresa'stown 26 ---de-sac 27 Playedhockey 30 Itmayendinatie 35 Kindoflily 36 Ra'ssymbol 37 Summertosummer 38 Historicalperiod 39 Gullywasher 42 Martinibase 43 Bossa-- 45 SimonorArmstrong 46 Dog'splea 48 Upintheair? 50 Reasonswhy 51 Give----break 52 Levelsoff 54 Deepgreen 58 Joplinmusicalgenre 62 Girderinsert 63 Pilots'sightings 65 MekongRivernation 66 Gaelicpeople 67 Wildplum 68 "I"problems 69 Boudicca'ssubjects 70 Antacidbrand 71 Layatanchor
DOWN 1 Runwordstogether 2 Dove'sshelter 3 Undercover? 4 Sayagain 5 Lackingcommonsense 6 Plywoodsheet 7 Cow's"secondcourse" 8 Bohr'sstudy 9 Viceopposite 10 Intheory 11 Boris'refusal 12 Ultimatumword 13 Luge,forone 21 Sidestep 23 NCAAHuskies 25 Onhorseback 27 Shorthandpro 28 Bolshoirival 29 Tequilacactus 31 Achilles'downfall 32 Zeus'shield 33 Bogartmovieship 34 Oceanfliers 36 Fringe-- 40 CagerShaq-- 41 Longbow'ssound 44 Front-seatoption 47 Go-getter 49 Shrubbytracts 50 Discontinues 53 Indy500sound 54 Claptonof"LayDownSally" 55 Marsh 56 LikeMr.Hyde 57 Usebathpowder 59 Shakespearevillain 60 Frameofmind 61 LatinIverb 64 Winterwoe