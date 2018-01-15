Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: January 16, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : January 16, 2018 | Updated : January 16, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 16, 2018.

ACROSS
1 "LionKing"villain
 5 Animal-rightsorg.
 9 Winery'sneed
 14 Leafdivision
 15 Tightasadrum
 16 Shipboardromance
 17 All-purposetrucks
 18 Disconnect
 19 DellaorPeeWee
 20 Bureaucrat'sdelight(2wds.)
 22 Transformed
 24 SaintTeresa'stown
 26 ---de-sac
 27 Playedhockey
 30 Itmayendinatie
 35 Kindoflily
 36 Ra'ssymbol
 37 Summertosummer
 38 Historicalperiod
 39 Gullywasher
 42 Martinibase
 43 Bossa--
 45 SimonorArmstrong
 46 Dog'splea
 48 Upintheair?
 50 Reasonswhy
 51 Give----break
 52 Levelsoff
 54 Deepgreen
 58 Joplinmusicalgenre
 62 Girderinsert
 63 Pilots'sightings
 65 MekongRivernation
 66 Gaelicpeople
 67 Wildplum
 68 "I"problems
 69 Boudicca'ssubjects
 70 Antacidbrand
 71 Layatanchor
 

DOWN 
 1 Runwordstogether
 2 Dove'sshelter
 3 Undercover?
 4 Sayagain
 5 Lackingcommonsense
 6 Plywoodsheet
 7 Cow's"secondcourse"
 8 Bohr'sstudy
 9 Viceopposite
 10 Intheory
 11 Boris'refusal
 12 Ultimatumword
 13 Luge,forone
 21 Sidestep
 23 NCAAHuskies
 25 Onhorseback
 27 Shorthandpro
 28 Bolshoirival
 29 Tequilacactus
 31 Achilles'downfall
 32 Zeus'shield
 33 Bogartmovieship
 34 Oceanfliers
 36 Fringe--
 40 CagerShaq--
 41 Longbow'ssound
 44 Front-seatoption
 47 Go-getter
 49 Shrubbytracts
 50 Discontinues
 53 Indy500sound
 54 Claptonof"LayDownSally"
 55 Marsh
 56 LikeMr.Hyde
 57 Usebathpowder
 59 Shakespearevillain
 60 Frameofmind
 61 LatinIverb
 64 Winterwoe

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
