Crossword puzzle answers: January 16, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 16, 2018.

ACROSS 1 "LionKing"villain 5 Animal-rightsorg. 9 Winery'sneed 14 Leafdivision 15 Tightasadrum 16 Shipboardromance 17 All-purposetrucks 18 Disconnect 19 DellaorPeeWee 20 Bureaucrat'sdelight(2wds.) 22 Transformed 24 SaintTeresa'stown 26 ---de-sac 27 Playedhockey 30 Itmayendinatie 35 Kindoflily 36 Ra'ssymbol 37 Summertosummer 38 Historicalperiod 39 Gullywasher 42 Martinibase 43 Bossa-- 45 SimonorArmstrong 46 Dog'splea 48 Upintheair? 50 Reasonswhy 51 Give----break 52 Levelsoff 54 Deepgreen 58 Joplinmusicalgenre 62 Girderinsert 63 Pilots'sightings 65 MekongRivernation 66 Gaelicpeople 67 Wildplum 68 "I"problems 69 Boudicca'ssubjects 70 Antacidbrand 71 Layatanchor