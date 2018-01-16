Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: January 17, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : January 17, 2018 | Updated : January 17, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 17, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Freighter hazard
 5 Source of light
 9 Woolen caps
 13 Helm position
 14 Not a team player
 15 Soothing herb
 16 Library ID
 17 Whisper on stage
 18 Pain in the neck
 19 Held up
 21 Pool length
 22 Slippery -- -- eel
 23 Kick back
 25 Big black dogs
 27 Spanish crooner Julio --
 31 Marina sight
 35 Dutch colonist
 36 Frostbitten
 38 Foofaraw
 39 Joule fraction
 40 Wheat or rye
 42 Undergrad degs.
 43 From square one
 46 Golden Fleece vessel
 47 Family members
 48 Thawed
 50 Like many gift shops
 52 Nefertiti's god
 54 It has rings
 55 MP prey
 58 New England catch
 60 Creepy-crawly
 64 Chevalier musical
 65 Leafy vines
 67 Painted tinware
 68 Earthenware jar
 69 Animal restraint
 70 Well-known auth.
 71 Hidden valley
 72 Miss Cinders of the comics
 73 Mach 1 breakers of yore
 

DOWN 
1 Kettle handle
 2 "Born Free" lioness
 3 Soldiers in gray
 4 Not so tough
 5 -- Cabos, Mex.
 6 Dye-yielding plant
 7 Hero's award
 8 End a mortgage early
 9 Hot sauce
 10 Sorrowful wail
 11 Actress -- Freeman
 12 In full view
 14 Dipping
 20 Aurora, to Socrates
 24 Ms. Dern of film
 26 "--, humbug!"
 27 Steel girder (hyph.)
 28 Canyon
 29 By the book
 30 Well-dressed
 32 Boxcar riders
 33 U of U.N. fame
 34 Given to back talk
 37 Zealot
 41 Strengthen
 44 Milan tongue
 45 Mesh fabric
 47 Noonday naps
 49 Submissive
 51 Toon Chihuahua
 53 Work of fiction
 55 Excited
 56 Stubbornness
 57 Eye amorously
 59 Clock's front
 61 Untold centuries
 62 Sour, as cream
 63 Gymnasts' goals
 66 Juan's "that"

 

 
