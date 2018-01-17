Crossword puzzle answers: January 18, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 18, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Non-rust coating 5 Complacent 9 Radio type 13 Kind of tradition 14 Callao is its port 15 Weight deductions 17 Icy burg 18 "WNBA Tuesday" airer 19 Heard too often 20 Opposite sides 22 1, to 0 24 Begrudge 25 Conceal a message 26 Emily or Charlotte 29 Peter of "Easy Rider" 31 Roomy 32 Manual 33 Song refrain 36 Blond shade 37 Like a desperado 40 Shogun's capital 41 Contains 42 -- and the Belmonts 43 Turnpike stop 45 Condescend 47 Made cloudy 48 Dream of 51 Coastal flier 52 Unfeeling 54 Cleaning fluid 58 Epic of Troy 59 Appealing 61 Grounded birds 62 He admired Beatrice 63 Right on! 64 Cafe au -- 65 Applied henna 66 A TV Maverick 67 Baja Ms.
DOWN 1 Tow-away -- 2 -- Man Triathlon 3 Label 4 Twain, actually 5 Place for an ace 6 Young girl 7 Foul ball caller 8 Posse's quarry 9 Look after 10 Musical gourd 11 Crunchy corn snack 12 Rationed out 16 Dried-up 21 Computer-chip maker 23 Landlords' income 26 Humdrum 27 Diva -- Ponselle 28 They accompany aahs 29 Big House resident 30 Draft animals 32 Branch 33 Freshwater duck 34 Ax cousin 35 Prod 38 Leave-taking 39 Future fern 44 Thresholds 45 Open wider 46 Worn away 47 Pretty new 48 Amino -- 49 Potato or egg -- 50 Roman naturalist 51 Spud 53 Nature's bandage 55 -- Khayyam 56 Soir follower 57 This senora 60 Hollywood's Thurman