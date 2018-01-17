Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: January 18, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : January 18, 2018 | Updated : January 18, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 18, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Non-rust coating
 5 Complacent
 9 Radio type
 13 Kind of tradition
 14 Callao is its port
 15 Weight deductions
 17 Icy burg
 18 "WNBA Tuesday" airer
 19 Heard too often
 20 Opposite sides
 22 1, to 0
 24 Begrudge
 25 Conceal a message
 26 Emily or Charlotte
 29 Peter of "Easy Rider"
 31 Roomy
 32 Manual
 33 Song refrain
 36 Blond shade
 37 Like a desperado
 40 Shogun's capital
 41 Contains
 42 -- and the Belmonts
 43 Turnpike stop
 45 Condescend
 47 Made cloudy
 48 Dream of
 51 Coastal flier
 52 Unfeeling
 54 Cleaning fluid
 58 Epic of Troy
 59 Appealing
 61 Grounded birds
 62 He admired Beatrice
 63 Right on!
 64 Cafe au --
 65 Applied henna
 66 A TV Maverick
 67 Baja Ms.
 

DOWN 
1 Tow-away --
 2 -- Man Triathlon
 3 Label
 4 Twain, actually
 5 Place for an ace
 6 Young girl
 7 Foul ball caller
 8 Posse's quarry
 9 Look after
 10 Musical gourd
 11 Crunchy corn snack
 12 Rationed out
 16 Dried-up
 21 Computer-chip maker
 23 Landlords' income
 26 Humdrum
 27 Diva -- Ponselle
 28 They accompany aahs
 29 Big House resident
 30 Draft animals
 32 Branch
 33 Freshwater duck
 34 Ax cousin
 35 Prod
 38 Leave-taking
 39 Future fern
 44 Thresholds
 45 Open wider
 46 Worn away
 47 Pretty new
 48 Amino --
 49 Potato or egg --
 50 Roman naturalist
 51 Spud
 53 Nature's bandage
 55 -- Khayyam
 56 Soir follower
 57 This senora
 60 Hollywood's Thurman

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending