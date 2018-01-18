Crossword puzzle answers: January 19, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 19, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Pouch 4 Lieutenant under Kirk 9 To the -- (totally) 12 Wheeling's river 13 Refinery output 14 Stadium shape 16 African antelope 17 Carpenter's tool 18 Track event 19 Cut-out pattern 21 Quarry material 23 Chocolate substitute 25 He'll suit you 26 For some time 29 Like the yak 31 This too -- pass 32 "PTI" broadcaster 33 Be radiant 37 Good buddy 38 Sneeze inducer 41 That senora 42 Portico 44 Wan 45 On -- -- (hot) 47 The One-L Lama 49 Friday's companion 50 Saunter 53 Chances to play 55 Settles beforehand 57 Gave a hard time 61 Young horse 62 Spoil (2 wds.) 64 Bronte's orphan 65 Cannot tell -- -- 66 Run -- of (cross) 67 Food holder 68 Inc. cousin 69 Attic end 70 Clique
DOWN 1 Barred 2 Senate staffer 3 City or student -- 4 Game official 5 Parrot's word 6 Tony-winner -- Hagen 7 Called the butler 8 Warning 9 Dawn 10 Take advantage of 11 Hobby knife (hyph.) 12 Approves 15 Lascivious look 20 Showy lily 22 Battery size 24 Single (2 wds.) 26 Sacred snakes of Egypt 27 Riddle starter 28 Lunar phenomenon 30 Nimble 32 Lohengrin's bride 34 Tolstoy et al. 35 Fjord city 36 Hull plank 39 Loaf around 40 Fish stories 43 Voted to accept 46 Winter apples 48 Huntsville loc. 49 Bassinet 50 Humane org. 51 Sing heartily 52 Fixed the pilot 54 Orange-and-white rental (hyph.) 56 Comfy seat 58 Orpheus played it 59 Latin I verb 60 Susan of "L.A. Law" 63 Dock