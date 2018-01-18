Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: January 19, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : January 19, 2018 | Updated : January 19, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 19, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Pouch
 4 Lieutenant under Kirk
 9 To the -- (totally)
 12 Wheeling's river
 13 Refinery output
 14 Stadium shape
 16 African antelope
 17 Carpenter's tool
 18 Track event
 19 Cut-out pattern
 21 Quarry material
 23 Chocolate substitute
 25 He'll suit you
 26 For some time
 29 Like the yak
 31 This too -- pass
 32 "PTI" broadcaster
 33 Be radiant
 37 Good buddy
 38 Sneeze inducer
 41 That senora
 42 Portico
 44 Wan
 45 On -- -- (hot)
 47 The One-L Lama
 49 Friday's companion
 50 Saunter
 53 Chances to play
 55 Settles beforehand
 57 Gave a hard time
 61 Young horse
 62 Spoil (2 wds.)
 64 Bronte's orphan
 65 Cannot tell -- --
 66 Run -- of (cross)
 67 Food holder
 68 Inc. cousin
 69 Attic end
 70 Clique
 

DOWN 
 1 Barred
 2 Senate staffer
 3 City or student --
 4 Game official
 5 Parrot's word
 6 Tony-winner -- Hagen
 7 Called the butler
 8 Warning
 9 Dawn
 10 Take advantage of
 11 Hobby knife (hyph.)
 12 Approves
 15 Lascivious look
 20 Showy lily
 22 Battery size
 24 Single (2 wds.)
 26 Sacred snakes of Egypt
 27 Riddle starter
 28 Lunar phenomenon
 30 Nimble
 32 Lohengrin's bride
 34 Tolstoy et al.
 35 Fjord city
 36 Hull plank
 39 Loaf around
 40 Fish stories
 43 Voted to accept
 46 Winter apples
 48 Huntsville loc.
 49 Bassinet
 50 Humane org.
 51 Sing heartily
 52 Fixed the pilot
 54 Orange-and-white rental (hyph.)
 56 Comfy seat
 58 Orpheus played it
 59 Latin I verb
 60 Susan of "L.A. Law"
 63 Dock

 

 
