Crossword puzzle answers: January 23, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 23, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Scoundrel 6 Angler's wish 10 Bud holder 14 James Whitcomb -- 15 Line on a map 16 Dash 17 Harebrained 18 Lira successor 19 Chase away 20 Clean without water 22 Jousting weapon 23 Marinate 24 Party animal 26 Cattle call 29 "Mona --" 31 Country addr. 32 Search engine find 33 Spruce 34 Every July 38 Decorates a cake 40 Opposite of "paleo" 42 "Road" pictures name 43 Imp 46 Worn-down pencils 49 Bilko's rank 50 Shout of surprise 51 Fermi split it 52 Yes, in Kyoto 53 Quad antecedents 57 Disaster film? 59 Seraglio 60 Wrestling holds 65 Flapjack chain 66 -- -a-brac 67 Moon goddess 68 Ice-cream treat 69 Viking letter 70 Legally impede 71 Give careful attention to 72 Zonked out 73 Takes a breather