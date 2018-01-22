Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: January 23, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : January 23, 2018 | Updated : January 23, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 23, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Scoundrel
 6 Angler's wish
 10 Bud holder
 14 James Whitcomb --
 15 Line on a map
 16 Dash
 17 Harebrained
 18 Lira successor
 19 Chase away
 20 Clean without water
 22 Jousting weapon
 23 Marinate
 24 Party animal
 26 Cattle call
 29 "Mona --"
 31 Country addr.
 32 Search engine find
 33 Spruce
 34 Every July
 38 Decorates a cake
 40 Opposite of "paleo"
 42 "Road" pictures name
 43 Imp
 46 Worn-down pencils
 49 Bilko's rank
 50 Shout of surprise
 51 Fermi split it
 52 Yes, in Kyoto
 53 Quad antecedents
 57 Disaster film?
 59 Seraglio
 60 Wrestling holds
 65 Flapjack chain
 66 -- -a-brac
 67 Moon goddess
 68 Ice-cream treat
 69 Viking letter
 70 Legally impede
 71 Give careful attention to
 72 Zonked out
 73 Takes a breather
 

DOWN 
 1 Mr. Kristofferson
 2 1492 caravel
 3 Turing or Alda
 4 Peddles
 5 Hook fastener
 6 Puts on new shoes (2 wds.)
 7 Debtor's letters
 8 Bakery dainties
 9 Tokyo, once
 10 Long porch (var.)
 11 Moving right --
 12 Hollandaise
 13 PC key
 21 Hideout
 22 Carbon-based forms
 25 Kind of humor
 26 California's -- Woods
 27 Seal predator
 28 Cheers for Manolete
 30 Booster rocket
 35 -- Hashanah
 36 Links org.
 37 Sherpa's sighting
 39 Bridge need
 41 Stared down
 44 Beg pardon!
 45 London lav
 47 Dauntless
 48 Burn without flame
 53 -- kebab
 54 Lake near Reno
 55 Carve a canyon
 56 Low grower
 58 Social asset
 61 One, to Helmut
 62 Household members
 63 Muscle cramp
 64 Exhausts
 66 Half a bikini

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending