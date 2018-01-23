Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: January 24, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
 Published : January 24, 2018 | Updated : January 24, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 24, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Golden Horde member
 6 Ms. Paquin
 10 AC supply
 14 Utah canyon
 15 Underground thing
 16 Girl in "Dracula"
 17 Prepared to fire
 18 Mo. expense
 19 Subj. of rollovers
 20 Gym iteration
 21 Rome's river
 23 Munchies
 24 Fridge maker
 26 Bedroom piece
 27 Mild, as climate
 29 Gale or squall
 31 Literary work
 32 Midwest airport
 33 Crumple up
 36 Event with crates (2 wds.)
 40 Proposal response
 41 Joyce Carol --
 42 Tick off
 43 Shirt alligators
 44 Journalized
 46 Historic shrine
 48 Cloud the issue
 49 Requires
 50 Fleeting
 52 Physics workplace
 55 Spoken
 56 Architect -- van der Rohe
 57 1980 Tony winner
 59 Collapse
 60 Potpourri
 61 Hockey arenas
 62 Kind of pearl
 63 Vol's state
 64 Epics
 

DOWN 
 1 Skier's lift (hyph.)
 2 Racer -- Luyendyk
 3 Eardrums
 4 Crack pilot
 5 Kind of sale (hyph.)
 6 Island near Venezuela
 7 Observe
 8 Black, to Yves
 9 Maj. ocean
 10 Grammy-winning rapper
 11 Istanbul moolah
 12 Pass legislation
 13 Hogshead
 22 Wayfarer's refuge
 23 Destroy documents
 25 Japanese soup
 26 Hayseed humor
 27 Trunk or torso
 28 Fencing sword
 29 Jerks away
 30 New Mexico art colony site
 32 Director -- Preminger
 33 Squirming
 34 Ready and willing partner
 35 Did batik
 37 Weaving machines
 38 Othello's betrayer
 39 Cogito -- sum
 43 Served soup
 44 Kung fu expert Bruce --
 45 Bids
 46 Cliffside refuge
 47 Depart
 48 Plains browsers
 49 Eggy drinks
 50 Liver output
 51 Curb, with "in"
 53 Aleutian island
 54 Game fish
 56 Witty remark
 58 Itinerary word

 

 
