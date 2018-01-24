Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: January 25, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : January 25, 2018 | Updated : January 25, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 25, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Falls for
 5 Shore up
 10 Antlered animals
 14 Qom's country
 15 Solitude enjoyer
 16 Festive
 17 Cartoon chipmunk
 18 Cafe customer
 19 Is in hock
 20 Applies pomade
 22 Dinner beverages
 23 Channel-surfs
 24 Business degs.
 26 Shuttle course
 29 Close call (2 wds.)
 33 Get on the horn
 34 Dingbat
 35 Tax pro
 36 Bell sound
 37 Imported auto
 38 Plug away
 39 Wind up
 40 Clears the horizon
 41 Thief's need
 42 Slopes
 44 Watering places
 45 Cartoon shrieks
 46 Galley mover
 48 Missouri range
 51 Is it bigger than a --?
 55 Windmill blade
 56 Started a poker game
 58 British composer
 59 "Paint the Sky With Stars" singer
 60 Cook's smock
 61 Kind of roast
 62 Very, informally
 63 Edible lichen
 64 This, in Havana
 

DOWN 
 1 Contractors' figures
 2 Russian range
 3 Sturdy lock
 4 Pollen result
 5 Censor
 6 Speckled horses
 7 Them in "Them!"
 8 Fair grade
 9 Go wrong
 10 "I" trouble?
 11 Croquet site
 12 "Fish Magic" artist
 13 Back talk
 21 Ms. Winslet
 22 Cautious
 24 Diners' options
 25 Outlaws
 26 Made a decision
 27 Lorelei's river
 28 Uses glue
 29 Vetoes
 30 Desktop symbols
 31 -- up (enliven)
 32 Some are white
 34 Wasps' homes
 37 Kind of sausage
 38 Poet Sara --
 40 Shock the schnoz
 41 Knock -- -- loop
 43 Boxed breakfast
 46 Synthetic fabric
 47 Insurance giant
 48 Not sunnyside up
 49 Grey of Western novels
 50 Writer -- Seton
 51 Silo companion
 52 Pals
 53 Sleep -- --
 54 Lawless role
 56 Water barrier
 57 Envir. monitor

 

 
