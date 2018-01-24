Crossword puzzle answers: January 25, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 25, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Falls for 5 Shore up 10 Antlered animals 14 Qom's country 15 Solitude enjoyer 16 Festive 17 Cartoon chipmunk 18 Cafe customer 19 Is in hock 20 Applies pomade 22 Dinner beverages 23 Channel-surfs 24 Business degs. 26 Shuttle course 29 Close call (2 wds.) 33 Get on the horn 34 Dingbat 35 Tax pro 36 Bell sound 37 Imported auto 38 Plug away 39 Wind up 40 Clears the horizon 41 Thief's need 42 Slopes 44 Watering places 45 Cartoon shrieks 46 Galley mover 48 Missouri range 51 Is it bigger than a --? 55 Windmill blade 56 Started a poker game 58 British composer 59 "Paint the Sky With Stars" singer 60 Cook's smock 61 Kind of roast 62 Very, informally 63 Edible lichen 64 This, in Havana