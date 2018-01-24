Crossword puzzle answers: January 25, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 25, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Falls for 5 Shore up 10 Antlered animals 14 Qom's country 15 Solitude enjoyer 16 Festive 17 Cartoon chipmunk 18 Cafe customer 19 Is in hock 20 Applies pomade 22 Dinner beverages 23 Channel-surfs 24 Business degs. 26 Shuttle course 29 Close call (2 wds.) 33 Get on the horn 34 Dingbat 35 Tax pro 36 Bell sound 37 Imported auto 38 Plug away 39 Wind up 40 Clears the horizon 41 Thief's need 42 Slopes 44 Watering places 45 Cartoon shrieks 46 Galley mover 48 Missouri range 51 Is it bigger than a --? 55 Windmill blade 56 Started a poker game 58 British composer 59 "Paint the Sky With Stars" singer 60 Cook's smock 61 Kind of roast 62 Very, informally 63 Edible lichen 64 This, in Havana
DOWN 1 Contractors' figures 2 Russian range 3 Sturdy lock 4 Pollen result 5 Censor 6 Speckled horses 7 Them in "Them!" 8 Fair grade 9 Go wrong 10 "I" trouble? 11 Croquet site 12 "Fish Magic" artist 13 Back talk 21 Ms. Winslet 22 Cautious 24 Diners' options 25 Outlaws 26 Made a decision 27 Lorelei's river 28 Uses glue 29 Vetoes 30 Desktop symbols 31 -- up (enliven) 32 Some are white 34 Wasps' homes 37 Kind of sausage 38 Poet Sara -- 40 Shock the schnoz 41 Knock -- -- loop 43 Boxed breakfast 46 Synthetic fabric 47 Insurance giant 48 Not sunnyside up 49 Grey of Western novels 50 Writer -- Seton 51 Silo companion 52 Pals 53 Sleep -- -- 54 Lawless role 56 Water barrier 57 Envir. monitor